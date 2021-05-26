360 S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Review: Laser Guided Vacuum Cleaner





Since last year, we have received quite a few inquiries from people who are trying to buy a cleaning robot, commonly referred to as a robot vacuum cleaner. Due to the need to stay at home, socially distant, and the fact that many of us currently work full-time at home, this product segment is especially for those who are tightly scheduled and have little time or energy. It’s much more interesting. Keep your house clean. There were some notable launches in this segment from brands such as Xiaomi and Miragrow, but one product stood out despite the lack of fanfare around it.

The 360 ​​S7 is a little-known robot vacuum cleaner. Few people have heard of brands and products. I learned about this robot vacuum cleaner by word of mouth. It’s usually very easy to buy at major e-commerce stores. As the name implies, the S7 can use a vacuum cleaner and a mop at the same time. But in rupees. At 34,990 or so, the 360 ​​S7 is very expensive, especially for products from brands that have little presence in India.

That said, this is a very well-equipped and technically proficient robot vacuum for several reasons. This will be discussed in this review. Is this the best robot vacuum you can buy today? Please read to find out.

There is only one cleaning brush, but this does a decent job of pushing dirt towards the vacuum inlet.

What is the 360 ​​S7 and what is it in it?

Like some of the popular options we’ve reviewed in the last few months, the 360 ​​S7 is primarily a robot vacuum, but it also has the ability to mop at the same time using a different external fitting. There is one rotating brush on the right side of the device, which pushes dirt towards the center with a 2,000pa rated vacuum suction. Like most devices of this type, the 360S7 uses mechanized wheels to move around.

The sales package includes the robot itself, an external mop fitting, a mop cloth for fitting, a charging dock, and a power adapter. Inside the robot itself are several removable components such as the main roller brush, trash can, sweep brush, replaceable EPA filter for trash can, and tools including small brushes and blades for manually cleaning the trash can. There is. Cut out the stubborn tangle around the main brush.

The external mop fitting is basically a small water tank that is fixed to the bottom of the 360 ​​S7 and electronically drops water onto the floor so that the mop cloth is wiped off. Once installed, the device can activate mop mode, simply remove it and the device will simply vacuum. The 360 ​​S7’s small speakers provide a voice prompt to let you know what your device is doing.

At the top of the 360 ​​S7 are a button to start or stop cleaning and two physical buttons to instruct the device to return to the charging dock. The 360 ​​S7 can be used alone at the push of a button, allowing the device to self-navigate and clean all accessible areas, but more closely monitor cleaning and select specific cleaning modes and areas. It is recommended to set the app so that more.

At the top of the 360 ​​S7, there are only two buttons to start or pause cleaning and to send it back to the charging dock.

360 S7 navigation and mapping

The 360 ​​S7 uses laser navigation so you know where to go. A module at the top of the device scans the surroundings for walls and obstacles. It’s a technically advanced navigation method, as cool as it looks, and works like competing devices like the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P and Milagrowi Map 10.0.

Navigation is very accurate, and the 360 ​​S7 can almost always detect and move around any obstacle, large or small. As a result, the device rarely hits anywhere in my house, and objects rarely get caught in the main brush and get stuck. However, when running the 360 ​​S7, you need to make sure you clean up loose carpets and floor coverings with tassel. Also, when using the mop feature, the carpeted area must be manually defined as an exclusion zone.

The 360 ​​S7 moves quickly and accurately in a straight line when vacuuming or wiping. Normally, a 600-square-foot house could be completely vacuumed and moped at the same time in about 30 minutes. If you performed the vacuum and mop functions separately, each task took about the same amount of time. More thorough cleaning.

360S7 app

The basics of a 360 S7 cleaning robot can be controlled by simply pressing a physical button to attach or detach the mop fitting, but with the 360Robot app (available on iOS and Android), the device’s behavior is more specific. Can be controlled to. Not only that, as long as the robot is connected to your home Wi-Fi and your smartphone is connected to the internet, you can use the app to control the cleaning robot from anywhere.

The app is full of features and gives you fine control over how you use the 360 ​​S7.

Linking and setting up 360 S7 and apps is not a very easy process and takes about 10 minutes to complete. When complete, you’ll see a set of controls, and after the robot has the opportunity to scan and map the house, you can also see a detailed map marked with the last completed cleaning task. You can then define markings for specific rooms, select exclusion zones to keep devices from moving, set the order of cleaning tasks and vacuum cleaner power levels for each specific room. If a mop fitting is installed, you can also choose both a vacuum cleaner and a mop, or just a mop.

The app displays the 360S7 battery level. You can also manage spaces on multiple floors by saving multiple map layouts. You can also use the remote control mode to manually control the device or update the firmware. This is a feature-packed app with lots of control and customization options for users that usually worked well with the 360 ​​S7.

360S7 cleaning

The 360 ​​S7 cleaning robot can be cleaned with a vacuum cleaner, mop and provides a complete solution for cleaning the floor. The sweep function is certainly basic and is purely aimed at pushing dirt towards the vacuum intake, but a single brush does a decent job with this. Located on the right side, the robot can clean the edges and corners of the vacuumed area. But like the other cleaning robots I’ve reviewed, the 360S7 can’t completely remove all dirt from the corners and edges.

However, it is very good for daily cleaning and can handle occasional dry spills such as bread crumbs. The peak suction power is not as high as Milagrowi Map 10.0, but the rated suction power of 2,000pa is enough to pick up dirt in a normal home. However, the 360 ​​S7 can be a challenge in homes with pets.

The higher the suction power, the better, and after setting the 360 ​​S7 to the maximum output level, I was able to get a very effective clean. This level makes the device very noisy, but interestingly, you can use the app to set different power levels for different rooms. This meant that you could run your device more powerfully in the more frequently used rooms of your home, but quietly in some rooms that don’t necessarily require cleaning.

The mop-fitting reservoir isn’t that big, but it should be enough to mop most small homes at once.

Moping with a 360 S7 cleaning robot is good enough in terms of effectiveness, but not as good as a dedicated mop robot such as the iRobot Braava Jet M6 or the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P with its own Y-shaped mop pattern. .. The 360 ​​S7 does a reasonably good job, but after vacuuming and then performing the mop function individually, my floor was pretty clean.

Due to its large size, the mop fitting cannot hold much water. Also, there is no way to control the amount of water discharged from the device while it is running. This wasn’t a problem for my size home, but due to its low capacity, the 360 ​​S7 may run out of water and need to be replenished when wiping a large home. The fitting itself is easy to put on and take off, so it’s not that inconvenient.

Like most robot vacuums, running the 360S7 efficiently requires a significant amount of maintenance. This includes regularly emptying the trash can, washing the mop cloth, and removing tangles and other types of debris stuck in vacuum rollers and sweep brushes. Note that neglecting this will affect the cleaning efficiency.

360S7 battery and charging

The 360 ​​S7’s battery capacity is 3,200mAh, which is sufficient for both a vacuum cleaner and a mop to clean a floor area of ​​approximately 1400-1500 square feet at a time at the same time. It’s not the largest battery you can find on a robot vacuum in this segment, but it’s good enough for most Indian homes and you haven’t had the problem of running out of battery before work is done while using the device. did.

Cleaning my 600 sq ft house once will reduce the battery from full to about 60%, and running the vacuum and mop functions separately will reduce the level to about 35%. Robots typically took about 3 hours to fully charge from this point and were ready for a second cleaning later in the day, if needed. Like other robots in this segment, the 360 ​​S7 can remember where it left off and resume cleaning tasks if it runs out of power and needs to return to the dock during cleaning.

The docking station is not very large and can be conveniently placed on the floor near the power socket. I installed it under the couch, which meant it wouldn’t be visible and out of the way when it wasn’t in use. The 360 ​​S7 can be docked to the station, and in most cases you can return to the station yourself from anywhere in your home and find a way with excellent navigation and mapping systems.

verdict

The 360 ​​S7 cleaning robot is a little-known option and many may find the asking price for Rs. The 34,990 is a bit expensive for products from such unfamiliar brands. This is not the best objective cleaning robot currently available in India, nor is it the most affordable feature set to offer. But it’s a great product that has everything you need and works reliably to clean your home without too many complications.

The mop feature was a bit lacking, but vacuuming features, navigation, app-based controls, and general proficiency to get the job done make it a worthwhile option to consider. It’s a bit more expensive than the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, but the feature set and features make up for this to some extent.

Price: Rupee 34,990

Evaluation: 8/10

Pros:

Very effective vacuum cleaner decent battery life Excellent app, many app-based controls and features Very accurate navigation, fast working

Cons: Disadvantages:

Mopping is basic and needs to be cleaned often due to its low water storage capacity. It’s a bit expensive. This week, we’ll dive into the Apple iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag with the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available. Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos