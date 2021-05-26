Google says Facebook is ready to comply with revised IT rules





Google and Facebook have stated they are ready to comply with the revised Information Technology Regulations that will come into force on Wednesday, but top officials have not yet decided to allow the center to extend the compliance deadline, ET Told to.

Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, which also runs WhatsApp and Instagram, among India’s largest messaging and social media platforms, “follows new rules despite ongoing discussions on some issues. I am aiming to do it. ” We need more involvement with the government. ”

Search giant Google says it respects India’s legislative process, but has a long history of responding to government demands to remove content if it violates local law or its product policy. Stated.

According to its representatives, we consistently invest in significant product changes, resources, and personnel, ensure that we fight illegal content in an effective and fair manner, and the jurisdiction in which we do business. I try to comply with the local law of.

Despite demanding an extension of the compliance deadline, the Internet major does not indicate when it will be fully compliant with the revised regulations.

The government has yet to call on whether to allow expansion to large social media platforms within a few weeks to implement new IT rules, according to knowledgeable officials.

The government has not yet made a decision on this. They added that the company has already announced an extension (to us).

A second source pointed out that the revised rules have already been notified and companies must comply with them, whether they like them or not.

ET is at risk of losing its intermediary status on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Google and Twitter on Tuesday and may be liable for criminal proceedings if it does not comply with the revised regulations. I reported.

Industry executives have begun to implement some of the required provisions for top Internet companies, but the pandemic slows progress and an extension of a few weeks will help them complete the process of implementing the relevant changes. Said.

We are committed to implementing operational processes and improving efficiency in accordance with IT rules. Facebook continues to address the ability of people to express themselves freely and safely on our platform, “said a Facebook representative.

For example, many companies publish quarterly or semi-annual transparency reports, but the new rules require companies to submit reports monthly.

This will require procedural changes that are already underway but not yet completed, said one of the people mentioned above.

Responding to inquiries from Google spokesperson ET, we recognize that no work has been done to keep the platform secure, improving existing approaches, evolving policies and making decisions. We will try to be as transparent as possible about the method.

India is the largest user market for some of the world’s largest internet companies. These platforms were given three months to comply with the new Information Technology Regulations announced by the Center in February.

India has fixed 5 million registered users as a threshold for defining important social media intermediaries. Direct the appointment of resident grievance officers, chief compliance officers, and nod contacts, and publish details of these executives on the website along with their actual contact addresses. This rule requires the traceability of the originator of the message, as well as the provision of voluntary verification as a means of establishing a user ID.

To convince the government to reconsider some provisions, Internet majors around the world have represented the proceedings at the Center, seeking the intervention of industry groups, including FICCI, CII, and the US-India Business Council, while at the same time. Compliance deadline.

Meanwhile, the government has made widespread criticism of the actions taken by the team of the Delhi Police Special Cell, who visited the office of the microblogging site Twitter, regarding an ongoing investigation into tagging some tweets by BJP leaders as operational media. I have received it.

This wave of digital oppression is trying to silence critics and frustrate public oversight of many widespread and opaque infringement directives on India’s online platform, AccessNow’s Asia-Pacific Policy Director. Raman Jit Singh Chima says.

