The United States promotes a vision of global agricultural technology solutions for climate change | 2021-05-25





The United States does more than just want to adopt modern agricultural techniques and practices to combat climate change. Working with governments and the private sector around the world to collaborate on research through new platforms to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment while improving the way farmers and ranchers produce food and fiber. I want to

An eclectic list of the United States and allies, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Singapore, Uruguay, Singapore and Israel will work together as bystanders to the April President Joe Biden’s Climate and Climate Summit to innovate on climate. The mission was created (AIM for Climate) and they want more countries to participate in this effort, said Bill Hohenstein, director of the USDA Department of Energy and Environmental Policy.

Countries are planning to launch the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

Although this effort is not a UN program, much of its work will be done alongside UN rallies such as the September Food System Summit, and there are concerns that the AIM for Climate could cast a shadow in the United States. It is increasing. An ongoing food production reform project in an organization of 193 countries.

The United States is focusing on goals such as scientific progress through basic agricultural research through national-level government agricultural research and development, and academic research institutes through AIM for Climate, but the United Nations has made major reforms such as changing the way the world is. We have also launched five separate action tracks aimed at. eat.

One such truck is chaired by Gunhild Stordalen of Norway, the founder and executive chairman of the EAT Foundation, a non-profit organization behind the movement to significantly reduce the amount of meat consumed worldwide. I am.

The EAT-Lancet diet more than doubles the consumption of health foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts, and health-prone foods such as sugar and lean meats (mainly in wealthy countries). By reducing overconsumption).

Bill Hohenstein, USDA

After being nominated as the leader of the action track, Stodalen said the International Summit rarely changed the world on its own, especially now that it is not given a global political situation. Therefore, our goal is to make the most of the summit and build an unstoppable global movement for change that can continue to grow far beyond the summit, and the world is in desperate need now. It is to force a wide range of changes of the kind that we are trying to do.

Hohenstein said he understands that the United States is worried about some of the actions track’s work at the United Nations, but also emphasized that AIM for Climate is completely independent of that work. In addition, another USDA team will track all the work being done at the United Nations.

He said there is a team of USDA working hard to prepare for the Food System Summit and understand the contribution that US agriculture can make to improve global food security. I intended to pay close attention to everything that was done for the Food System Summit, including working on the action track. “

With regard to AIM for Climate, this effort has great potential to benefit both farmers in the United States and farmers around the world, especially those in countries that do not have sufficient funding to do much of their own research. I will.

According to Hohenstein, some countries have specific technologies, such as Israel, which has made great efforts in terms of water efficiency. Not all US companies have all the answers.

However, there are many things the United States can share to improve the productivity and reliability of farmers around the world.

Gregg Doud, a former Chief Agricultural Negotiator at the Office of the United States Trade Representative and now Chief Economist at Aimpoint Research, said the world needs to emphasize innovation.

He said that if we were to feed more than 9 billion people on this planet by 2050, we would have to use agricultural technology to do so. You can’t go back. There are many countries in the world that are interested in adopting new technologies in agriculture.

Greg Daud, Aimpoint

One of those countries is the UAE.

“The joint AIM for Climate initiative focuses on sectors that have historically been overlooked in combating climate change,” UAE Minister of Industry and Technology Sultan Al Jaber said in a statement. By investing in innovation and technology in the agricultural sector, we can unleash opportunities for effective mitigation and adaptation, feed growing populations in resource-poor areas and generate economic growth.

However, a lot of work will be required to prepare for the actual implementation of an effective platform as proposed in the AIM for Climate, said David Blandford, an emeritus professor at the University of Pennsylvania Agricultural Sciences.

When it comes to implementation, he said the rubber is about to hit the road. What is needed is an internationally coordinated approach that establishes what the priorities are and assigns them to the entire country or agency that can best deal with them.

