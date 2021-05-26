NASA’s first mobile robot VIPER explores the moon when launched in 2023-Technology News, Firstpost





FP Trend May 26, 2021 17:24:19 IS

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will send its first mobile robot to the moon and launch it by late 2023. A robot named VolatilesInvestigatingPolarExploration Rover (VIPER) is part of the Artemis program. Map and explore the lunar surface and the resources of the moon below it, especially water ice. This helps them provide a lasting human presence on the moon.

According to NASA, when astronauts return to the moon after the Apollo program, they will “follow the VIPER wheel print and land on the moon’s South Pole.”

About Rover

Once the VIPER lands on the moon, it will be able to move on all types of soil and slopes using a suspension system and special wheels. According to the statement, Rover’s design was inspired by the Resource Prospector, which NASA canceled in 2018. It has a mission period of March (100 Earth Days).

VIPER is the most capable robot NASA has ever sent to the moon, and VIPER program scientist Sarah Noble will be able to explore parts of the moon that have never been seen before. To.

Rover tells us about the origin and distribution of lunar water and prepares to harvest resources 240,000 miles away from Earth that can be used to safely send astronauts, including Mars, into space.

The rover has solar-powered headlights that allow you to see all areas in permanent darkness behind the moon. These are the darkest and coldest parts of the moon because they do not face the sun.

Data received from VIPER may help scientists determine the exact location and concentration of lunar ice, providing the Moon’s Antarctic environment and potential resources in preparation for Astronaut Artemis. Useful for evaluation. NASAs Planetary Sciences Division, Headquarters in Washington.

A NASA statement reports that VIPER has four devices. These include a legoris and ice drill (TRIDENT) hammer drill for exploring new terrain, a mass spectrometer (MSolo) instrument for observing lunar manipulation, a near-infrared volatile material spectrometer system (NIRVSS), and neutrons. Includes Spectrometer System (NSS).

Astrobotic, a space robotics technology company, has been assigned the tasks of VIPER launch, transportation, and delivery to the moon.

It is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS). Other commercial aerospace companies participating in this initiative include SpaceX, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin and Sierra Nevada Corporation. NASA has invested $ 433.5 million in mission development and operation. The current contract amount for Astrobotic to deliver VIPERs monthly via CLPS is approximately $ 226.5 million.

