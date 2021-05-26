The Power of Customer Experience — Martin Newman, Author of Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: Think about companies that have social challenges at their core and how they can ensure success and profitability.

MN: Outdoor retailer Patagonia is probably the brand that does more than any other brand because it’s a cause-driven business.

It puts activism at the heart of its approach when it comes to defending the cause of interest.

As a result, their customers have an incredibly strong affinity and affection for their brand. This improves the lifetime value and profitability of the customer.

RTIH: Many companies choose to follow the cheapest ones and regain their culture. What do you think of this? Are they obliged to maintain successful overtime?

MN: There is no doubt that some value-driven retailers have been successful over the long term.

But for more and more consumers, it’s becoming increasingly important to prove that these brands are doing the right thing with respect to the environment, staff and customers.

Price alone is not enough to ensure customer loyalty for all customers.

Millennials and Gen Z are arguably the most important customer segments for most consumer businesses today and in the future. How do you interact with them?

You need to be genuine. If you are using influencers, you must use a real person. They don’t react well to models that look perfect.

You also need to communicate frankly and honestly. You also need to be aware of what they care about and show that you are doing so.

Also, I don’t want to use a credit card or borrow money, so I need to provide the experience they want, such as buying and paying now from Clearpay etc. later.

Customers are often afraid when trying to talk to customer service in their business. Complaints range from the inability of a customer to contact a customer to the lack of information and solutions they need. How can a brand improve customer service?

They can implement customer service actions and integrate them into their websites to prove to their customers that they take it more seriously.

You need to communicate more effectively with your customers to let them know how you can reach them in the first place.

You also need to allow your team to resolve customer issues without having to escalate to a variety of other colleagues to get answers.

RTIH: It’s often said that in order to be customer-centric, employees need to be a top priority. Can you give us an example of how a company empowers its employees?

MN: Yes, it can empower them to make decisions for their customers, such as giving them discounts to sell.

Or to return something because the level of service is low. Home Depot not only does this in North America, but also helps people in the event of an economic emergency.

RTIH: If you had to choose the best customer-centric company, what would it be and why?

MN: Id brought Timpson to the fore. Customers are always the first and empower employees to make decisions on behalf of customers on service issues.

They have a fairly linear organizational structure, so the initiative can be implemented quickly. They offer to dry clean their suits for the unemployed who go to the interview.

They take on former prisoners and offer them the opportunity to rehabilitate. I say they are community-centric as well as customer-centric.

