You can taste the new Android 12 UI thanks to Chrome





Chrome is now the first to experience Google’s new UI that comes with Android 12. Here, we will explain the “Material You” UI announced by Google during Google I / O.

Needless to say, this UI brings some important changes to Android, as we know it. This Chrome change isn’t that big, but you can try it if you want.

Chrome app for Android offers the first taste of the new Android 12 UI

You can now change the appearance of the overflow menu with a simple switch. This change was discovered in CHrome 90 for Android and can be activated from the developer flags menu.

Simply type “chrome: // flags / # theme-refactor-android” (without the quotes) and the flags will open. From there, you need to tap the drop-down menu (originally marked “default”) and select “Enabled” when it opens.

After that, restart Chrome. At that point Chrome will restart, so[最近]You will need to reboot again from the screen. Then open Chrome and you should see the changes, Android Police said.

Toggle the switch to make the overflow menu more rounded

The problem is that I couldn’t reproduce this change. I tried to do this on three different devices running Android 11, but I couldn’t. You may be more lucky in that regard. In any case, the difference is shown in the image below. The overflow menu will now provide more rounded corners as the Material You change.

This change actually represents a change in Chrome in general, as it looks like it’s being refurbished. Google may eventually redesign all apps to suit Material You.

It is almost certain that there will be more such changes in the near future. Google is clearly already testing the changes, so you can expect to see more such flags. To be on the safe side, a stable version of Android 12 will be released in August.

