We have found that fraudulent iOS apps refuse to open unless you have a good review





The latest discovery by app developer and fraudulent app hunter Kosta Eleftherious is a really weird iOS app that refuses to work before giving at least a 3-star review on the App Store. The UPNPXtreme app, which users claimed to be able to stream video to their TVs, appears to be pulled, but we’ve seen an App Store rating box generated the moment it’s opened. According to Elefterio, you can’t close the rating box or tap a one- or two-star rating. We’ve seen this work, but some other users have reported that they were able to close the dialog box or leave a low rating.

This is the latest scam app unearthed by Elefferiou, who was fighting against them after his own Apple Watch keyboard app, FlickType, was overtaken by expensive apps in fake reviews. Eleftheriou says Apple has removed more than 100 apps as a result of his report, but is concerned that billion-dollar companies haven’t caught these scams during the App Store review process. ..

If you think you can trust the App Store rating, you’re not paying close attention.

This is an iOS * system * evaluation prompt, not a custom analogy.

What’s the worst part? This trick is very easy for developers, not just this app.

Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) May 25, 2021

The behavior of the UPNP Xtreme app directly conflicts with one of the best practices Apple lists on the developer site. In this best practice, developers should avoid displaying review requests immediately after the user launches the app. Developers can usually seek up to a rating within a 365-day period.

Apple’s review process has recently been particularly closely monitored due to Epic Games’ proceedings against the company. At the heart of the controversy is Apple’s 30% commission on many App Store payments and in-app purchases. Apple claims that it costs a fee to run the App Store and create a safe environment for users. But if an obvious fraudulent app can get past Apple’s review process, that debate is quickly undermined.

Apps such as those discovered by Eleftheriou can not only harm customers who download fraudulent software, but can also be fooled into paying subscriptions that are difficult to cancel. It also harms legitimate developers who have to fight dirty-playing apps to get the good reviews they need to raise their App Store rankings.

Eleftheriou filed a lawsuit against Apple earlier this year, claiming that it was using its monopoly on iOS apps to make money at the expense of app developers and consumers.

