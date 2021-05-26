Ibex Receives CE Mark for AI Breast Cancer Solutions-Med-Tech Innovation





Ibex Medical Analytics, an AI-powered cancer diagnostics company, has obtained the CE mark for the Galen Breast solution used to assist pathologists in detecting different types of breast cancer.

This solution has become generally available as Ibex has partnered with laboratories, hospitals and healthcare systems to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technology in diagnostic workflows. Galen Breast has already been ordered from multiple laboratories, including network-wide deployments in major European pathology groups.

The CE mark is based on the pioneering results of a blinded multi-site clinical trial conducted at the Curie Institute in France and Maccabi Healthcare Services in Israel. Galen Breast is extremely accurate in detecting different types of breast cancer, including invasive and ductal carcinoma in situ, distinguishing between different types of invasive cancer (such as lobular and ductal carcinoma), and grading DCIS lesions. Was shown.

Breast cancer is the most common malignancy in women around the world, with more than 2 million new cases occurring each year. Therefore, an accurate and timely diagnosis of breast cancer can help guide treatment decisions and improve patient survival. The number of cancer cases has increased over the past few years, and with the rapid advances in personalized medicine, this has led to an increase in the complexity of cancer diagnosis. These trends, coupled with the declining number of pathologists worldwide, are increasing the workload placed on pathology laboratories and medical systems.

Ibex utilizes AI and machine learning technology, and Galen Breast is an AI solution used to detect breast cancer in pathology. Developed using AI and machine learning technology, it was trained on hundreds of thousands of image samples scanned from biopsy slides digitized using digital pathology. Galen Breast has already been deployed in routine clinical practice in multiple pathology laboratories around the world and is used as a second reading application for real-time quality control to help pathologists improve diagnostic accuracy. Useful.

Ann Vincent Salomon, Dean of the Department of Pathology at the Curie Institute and Principal Investigator for the study, said: And benign biopsies, as well as between invasive and carcinoma in situ and other histological types.

Our team has demonstrated that Ibexs AI technology goes beyond cancer detection to provide accurate insights into tumor types, insitu cancer nuclear grading, and more. We are confident that artificial intelligence will support breast pathologists and benefit cancer patients across multiple segments of the diagnostic workflow, and we look forward to widespread adoption of this technology in this area.

Daphna Laifenfeld, Chief Scientific Officer at Ibex Medical Analytics, added: We are proud to have obtained this groundbreaking CE mark with our Galen Breast solution. The excellent results from this study demonstrate the robustness of powerful AI technology and enable pathologists to offer an unprecedented range of capabilities. We have secured multiple orders for Galen Breast from major European healthcare systems and look forward to accelerating their rollout in the near future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos