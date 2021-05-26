Amazon buys MGM Studio for $ 8.45 billion





Amazon announced Wednesday that it will acquire MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion. This is the boldest move ever to the entertainment industry and accelerates streaming ambitions.

The deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition in history, after Whole Foods’ $ 13.7 billion purchase in 2017.

Amazon says it wants to leverage MGM’s renowned filmmaking history and its extensive catalog of 4,000 films and 17,000 television shows to help strengthen Amazon Studios and its film and television divisions.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said: “It’s very exciting and offers so many opportunities for high quality storytelling.”

In a statement, MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich said, “The opportunity to align MGM’s history with Amazon is an exciting combination.”

Amazon stock has barely moved with the announcement.

The deal underscores Amazon’s willingness to invest deeply to stay competitive in the crowded streaming market. Amazon, Netflix, Disney and other video streaming services are looking to upgrade their content libraries to gain subscribers and spend billions of dollars on licensing content and developing original programming.

At the same time, Media Jaguar Notes has been further integrated to achieve a larger scale to take over things like Amazon and Netflix. Discovery’s $ 43 billion deal, which merges with WarnerMedia after a spin-off from AT & T announced last week, is the latest sign.

Amazon has long wanted to invest heavily in video content as a strategy to boost more than 200 million prime members worldwide. Last year, we spent $ 11 billion on video and music content, up from $ 7.8 billion in 2019. CEO Jeff Bezos argued that these investments would enhance Amazon’s “flywheel effect” and attract more prime subscribers. On the site.

Amazon has recorded hits in movies and television shows. For example, “Big Sick” and “Manchester by the Sea”, the 2017 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and the series “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Transparent”. “”

Another notable project, The Lord of the Rings, is currently under construction. The Lord of the Rings Season 1 is priced at $ 465 million and could be one of the most expensive TV series ever made.

Amazon has also been active in sports content and signed a deal with the NFL in May to broadcast night football Thursday from 2022.

Amazon has veteran representatives in Hollywood. The company announced last week that it would revive former Bezos adjutant Jeff Blackburn and oversee a new global media and entertainment division that integrates entertainment services such as Prime Video, Amazon Studios, music and podcasting into one headline. did. Business, Amazon games and Twitch.

James Bond is wearing a Tom Ford knit sleeve bomber jacket

Sony courtesy

MGM makes Amazon’s TV and movie libraries even more robust. The Hollywood studio owns the James Bond catalog and produces several hit shows, including The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo. He also owns the premium cable network Epix and owns several popular reality TV shows such as “Shark Tank,” “Survivor,” and “The Real Housewives.”

MGM, a private company, has been looking for buyers for several years. Its owners include Ancollage Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Davidson, Kempner Capital Management, Sols Alternative Asset Management, and the Owl Creek Investments Fund, which dominated the studio when it broke out of bankruptcy in 2010.

MGM contracts may raise antitrust concerns about Amazon. The company faces ongoing investigations by multiple federal agencies, the State Attorney General, and European antitrust oversight agencies. The House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee released a radical report last October revealing that Amazon dominates third-party sellers in its market.

The announcement of the acquisition will take place the day after Amazon is charged with the new antitrust law. On Tuesday, DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced that he was suing Amazon for antitrust reasons. It claims that the company’s price contracts with third-party sellers have unreasonably raised consumer prices and adversely affected competition. Amazon disagreed with the claim, saying that sellers set their own prices in the market for their products.

Alex Sherman of CNBC contributed to this report.

