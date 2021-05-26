Nintendo Switch to get a spy alarm app that can turn Joy-Con into a laser Tripwire





Is Nintendo Switch a security device? Game developer Sabec plans to make that possible. The Spy Alarm app, due out on May 27, can turn a handheld console into a laser trip wire. As the Nintendo website says, “Spy alarms protect yours!” With this app, Nintendo Switch can send invisible infrared trip wires and will sound an alarm if you violate it. In fact, it is the correct Joy-Con IR camera that primarily leads the operation here and transmits this invisible beam. And when someone or something crosses the beam, the console will sound an alarm.

There are more. First, you can switch between at least four different alarm sounds. Bonus Spy alarms are also equipped with an intruder logger, so you can see exactly when and how many times the alarm was triggered when you weren’t there.

The Nintendo website also states that it works better if the alarm is placed on the edge of a flat surface within a range of up to 1 m. However, there are some points to emphasize here.

First, the switch must be running the app continuously for the spy alarm to work. More importantly, you can’t play games on the console while the app is on. Game lovers may not like it. According to Engadget’s report, the app does not send mobile alerts when it detects an intruder. Another important point is that the app is also limited by Joy-con’s battery life.

It can’t really replace your home security system, but it will be fun to see it work. Spy alarms, supported in English, will be available for Nintendo Switch on May 27 for $ 9.99 (about 730 rupees).

Previously, Sabec introduced an app called Calculator with a very clear and easy-to-read design. The calculator has an attractive modern and practical design and is popular with all students and engineers. Please read the description of the app. You can buy it at the Switch on Nintendo online store for $ 10 (about 730 rupees).

