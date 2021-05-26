Delhi High Court has instructed Google to remove a man acquitted in a drug case





The High Court of Delhi acquitted a U.S. citizen from India after filing a petition to online search engine Google claiming that he could not get a good job in the U.S. because of the availability of verdicts. Instructed to remove the link to the innocent verdict. ..

Apart from Google, Judge Prathiba M Singh has instructed the web portal Indian Kanoon to block access to the judgment in question until the next hearing date on August 20th.

The court also notified the Center, Google and Indian Qanun, seeking their position on the man’s plea to permanently remove access to the ruling.

While the court issued a notice on the matter, “The question of whether the court order can be removed from the online platform is, on the one hand, the claimant’s right to privacy and, on the other hand, the transparency of public information and judicial records. Maintain. “

The court further acquitted the plaintiff in an order on April 12 if “irreparable prejudice” could be caused by his, his social life and prospects for his career, but therefore. “Eligible for some provisional protection,” he said. The legal issue is while the ruling is pending.

“Therefore, Respondents 2 and 3 (Google India and Google LLC) have been instructed to remove the ruling dated January 29, 2013 from the search results.

“Respondent No. 4 Indian Kanoon has been instructed to block access to the ruling using search engines such as Google / Yahoo until the next hearing date. Respondent No. 1 (Centre) To ensure compliance with this order, “the court said.

According to the petitioner, when he traveled to India in 2009, a proceeding under the Narcotics and Psychotropics (NDPS) Act of 1985 was filed against him.

In April 2011, the Court of First Instance acquitted all of his charges, and the police appeal against them was dismissed in January 2013 by the High Court, which upheld the acquittal.

However, the 2013 ruling was available online to potential employers who wanted to do a background check on him, so he could get the job he expected, despite his good academic background. The petitioner told the court that he did not.

He also sent legal notices to Google and Indian Qanun, but said he had moved the High Court for relief because they did not remove the ruling from their platform.

