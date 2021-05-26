Dozens of tech companies call on Biden to open government to private sector innovation





Washington, May 26, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) needs to ensure that government agencies apply established commercial preference regulations for software purchases. Today is President Joe Biden.

Signatories have already required federal agencies to prioritize the procurement of commercial software, but these rules are not always adhered to to undermine the effectiveness of taxpayers and governments. Is pointed out. Companies such as Salesforce, Palantir, Splunk, and DataRobot, as well as organizations such as the Alliance for Digital Innovation, Alliance for Commercial Technology in Government, and Silicon Valley Defense Group, are one of the organizations seeking this change.

In many cases, departments and institutions cannot apply existing commercial priorities to the procurement of software and technology. Instead, the government chooses to build the system in-house or contract a complex custom system. This is contrary to private sector best practices and for good reason. Some estimates suggest that software development efforts have a 90% or greater chance of failing. If these efforts fail, it is the taxpayer who pays for it. In contrast, state-of-the-art software and technology companies can offer superior off-the-shelf products that have already been proven in the commercial sector, leverage private sector innovation, and often deploy quickly.

“It’s no secret that building enterprise software is very difficult, especially when the government tries to build the software itself, it fails before it succeeds,” said Matthew Cornelias, executive director of the Digital Innovation Alliance. I will. Procuring off-the-shelf software and buying what’s already working will enable government agencies to take advantage of innovative solutions faster. BidenAdministration needs to double the commercial solution as the key to the agenda. “”

“For years, I’ve heard a lot of rhetoric about the urgency of preparing for competition between the great powers. If it’s really urgent and obviously so, the government must act that way.” Said former chairman Mac Thornbury. He is a member of the US House of Representatives Military Commission and an advisory board of the Silicon Valley Defense Group. This means getting a tested, proven, and ready-to-use system right now, rather than waiting years to build a potentially non-functional system from scratch. If so, it’s likely to be out of date. “

Technology companies urge OMB to revise this practice by sending government agencies and departments clear guidance that the long-standing requirements for procuring off-the-shelf solutions also apply to software and technology acquisitions. I am.

“The world’s most innovative technologies are being developed by the US private sector, but federal agencies are often overlooked,” said Dave Borland, Executive Director of the Government’s Commercial Technology Alliance. I am. “We know which technologies work and don’t work during a crisis. As we saw in the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s consistently the most responsive when government efficiency is paramount. Is commercial software. “

In a letter to President Biden, these companies said, “In particular, the Office of Management and Budget should provide clear guidance to federal agencies to ensure that existing statutory requirements for commercial preferences are being followed. The private sector is attending a live technology demonstration with custom build options. Ultimately, the best solution should always win. “

About the Alliance for Digital Innovation The Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI) is an association of for-profit companies that help governments shape innovation. ADI’s mission is to enable American innovation. The coalition was formed to act as a unified voice for commercial innovators interested in promoting existing and emerging commercial technologies to the public sector. ADI focuses on innovative commercial technologies and focuses on driving the modernization of IT.

About the Silicon Valley Defense Group The Silicon Valley Defense Group aims to ensure that the United States and its allies achieve a lasting advantage in the global technosecurity competition. To achieve this goal, we unleash new sources of innovation for national security and create pioneering ideas, people and capital connections that drive the digital evolution of the defense industry foundation.

About the Alliance for Commercial Technology in Government The Alliance for Commercial Technology in Government is a new industry group representing innovative commercial technology startups across the country, policy changes to improve government business practices and leverage the latest technology. Is advocating.

The Alliance acts as a voice for policy makers, advocating financing, procurement processes, and other policies and regulations to run the federal government as effectively and efficiently as the modern commercial market. Get state-of-the-art technology at relevant speeds. Success will solve major problems with our commercial technology sector and strengthen our government’s ability to regain our lead on the world stage.

Media contacts: RobinApplebaum ([email protected]).

Source Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI)

