Elon Musk is still pushing his Martian agenda. What are the risks of living on the Red Planet?





Elon Musk does not stop tweeting about how humans can move from Earth to Mars. Elon Musk has long talked about his intention to send humans to Mars, and his plans seem to go nowhere soon.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk have always spoken openly about his efforts to send humans to Mars and set their deadlines.

(Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS) NASA Perseverance Rover uses the Mastcam-Z imager to capture this image of Santa Cruz, a hill in the Jerezo Crater, on April 29, 2021. Did.

Elon Musk, who had previously discussed “colonization of Mars,” revealed in November last year that he intends to establish his own rules on the Red Planet.

He went further on Mars’ agenda with two tweets late Thursday. The Science Times previously reported that Musk wanted to make humanity a multi-planetary species. Other tweets wanted more than scientific support. He also needed public support.

Public support for life on Mars is important to make it happen

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, many experts warn that deep space exploration raises a large number of unanswered questions. From overcoming cosmic rays and sandstorms to producing oxygen and water, there are some of the most difficult challenges here.

Too far

Astronaut Apollo was able to reach the moon in a few days, but the trip to Mars took six to nine months. Due to the elliptical orbit, the distance between Mars and Earth varies between 35 million miles and 249 million miles. Only the narrow windows where the two are perfectly aligned for space flight are open. This complicates logistics considerably.

Alice Gorman, an associate professor at Flinders University in Adelaide and a member of the Advisory Board of the Australian Space Industry Association, said the potential for rescue, preparation, or delivery from an intermediate space station with earth or moon exploration. He said he still had it. “That wouldn’t be the case on Mars,” she told Bloomberg.

Solar flare as a killer

Long flights expose people to solar flares, one of the most dangerous aspects of space travel. According to NASA, flare is the most powerful explosion in the solar system, equivalent to 100 million hydrogen bombs. The Earth’s magnetic field protects astronauts in orbit, but deep-space travelers exposed to such radiation can only live for a few days.

Read also: Solar flares, geomagnetic storms coming?Sunspots can cause power outages and wireless problems on Earth

Lewis Dartnell, a professor of life sciences at the University of Westminster in London and an expert in astrobiology, said in the same Bloomberg article that dying is “a very scary way.”

Sandstorm, radiation

Radiation is not just a problem along the way. Space.com said that humans on the surface of the planet are vulnerable to the Sun and cosmic rays because the atmosphere on Mars is much thinner than the atmosphere on Earth and there is no global magnetic shield. In addition, the surface is dusty. Nilton Lenno, a professor of space biology at the University of Michigan, said the storm would create a cloud of dust that would extinguish the sun.

Lenno explained that during such a storm, it was like midnight on the surface of Mars for two months. “If you have solar panels for electricity, it’s very likely that you won’t survive. You don’t have enough energy to keep things warm enough,” Lenno said in the same Bloomberg report.

Food, water, oxygen

According to Modern Farmer, Matt Damon’s stalled astronaut in Hollywood’s blockbuster “Mars” in 2015 raised potatoes by fertilizing the planet’s soil with his dung. Bloomberg said Elizabeth Hausert, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has a more ambitious agricultural orientation. For the past year and a half, NASA has funded research into the growth of snow algae species found in the Nevada Desert and other high-altitude, undernourished ecosystems in Mars-like conditions. ..

Scientists still have to understand whether humans can provide enough water to live on Mars. Mars has some underground ice that could be a reservoir. Potential Mars missions need to use radar to graph their distribution.

Go home

Humans going to Mars will have to board a spacecraft and return to Earth until someone signs up for a one-way flight. He told Bloomberg that the biggest technical challenge for potential Mars explorers was finding a way to get fuel to get the spacecraft back into orbit.

Optimists want scientists to solve these problems sooner or later.

Related article: Elon Musk: Mankind needs to reach Mars “now” and become a multi-planet

Check out other news and information about Elon Musk at Science Times.

