Saudi Arabia: Google needs to stop cloud region





(Bayroot) Google needs to immediately suspend the decision to establish a new cloud region in Saudi Arabia and be able to clearly outline steps to mitigate human rights abuses, 39 including Human Rights Watch. Human rights and digital privacy rights organizations and individuals said: Today’s joint statement.

In December 2020, Google announced that it had agreed to set up a Google Cloud region in Saudi Aramco and Saudi Arabia to provide enterprise cloud services. Google Cloud Platform is one of the largest data storage and cloud computing services in the world. Google publishes information on how governments handle customer information requests and reports when requests are made through formal channels, but due to Saudi Arabia’s recent track record, processing Google Cloud services is dangerous. It is a country. The Saudi Arabian government has suppressed the opposition of all citizens, and its infamous judicial system seriously violates the right to due process. There is a history of espionage, tech platform intrusions, and dissident espionage using cyber surveillance software.

Michael Page, Deputy Director of the Middle East at Human Rights Watch, said the Saudi authorities do not respect the privacy rights of Saudi citizens and residents at all and communicate personally without hindering or affecting them. It has repeatedly shown that it will make great efforts to win. Google should not ignore Saudi Arabia’s dangerous contempt for the rule of law and should shut down its domestic cloud region if it cannot publicly explain how to mitigate these risks.

Google is responsible for respecting human rights, regardless of the country in which it intends to fulfill its human rights obligations. The statements of both companies on human rights respect the rights set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its implementation treaties, and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP) and Global Network Initiative Principles across all products, including the cloud (GNI Principles). ..

In January 2021, Access Now and the Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC) wrote an open letter requesting information about Google’s due diligence process to understand its potential impact on human rights. Stored and processed in the Saudi Arabian cloud, security measures to protect this data, legal standards that Saudi Arabia has credibly met regarding the protection of stored information, and for the Saudi government to access this data. Kind of.

Human Rights Watch sent a letter to Google in February 2021 to see how Google screens employees who have access to information stored in the cloud region of Saudi Arabia, legitimate user data from the authorities. He emphasized concerns related to these concerns, such as how to respond to his demands. Although it is a Saudi Arabian law, it does not comply with international human rights standards.

In another response, Google repeated its human rights efforts, stating that an independent human rights assessment was conducted on the Google Cloud region of Saudi Arabia and took steps to address the identified issues, but Google said. Those steps that didn’t specify anything were.

UNGP states that human rights due diligence should include meaningful consultations with potentially affected groups and other relevant stakeholders, and companies communicate how the impact is being addressed. It specifies that it should be.

SMEX, a digital rights management organization in the Middle East and North Africa, has also sent a letter to Google to raise concerns about what data protection policies apply to data hosted in Saudi Arabia, but still I have not received an answer.

In a joint statement, Google will engage with potentially affected groups in a meaningful manner and implement a thorough due diligence process that provides specific steps to address the negative impacts on human rights. States that it is necessary to stop establishing new cloud regions. In addition, Google needs to outline the types of government requirements that conflict with human rights standards for cloud regions, and states that the company does not comply.

List of signers:

Organization:

1.7amleh Arab Social Media Promotion Center

2.7 iber

3. Access now

4. ALQST for human rights

5. Amnesty International

6. Association for Progressive Communications (APC)

7. Canada’s Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC)

8. Saudi Arabia’s Center for Democracy and Human Rights

9. Democracy in the Arab World (DAWN)

10. Digital action

11. Electronic Frontier Foundation

12. Phantom Foundation

13. Freedom Forward

14. Frontline defenders

15. Heartland Initiative

16. Human Rights Watch

17. International Center for Nonprofit Law (ICNL)

18. Iraq Network for Social Media (INSM)

19. James

20. Jokkolabs Banjul

21. Jordan Open Source Association

22. Egypt

23. Media Matters for Democracy

24. MENA Rights Group

25. Mnemonic

26. Oxford Internet Institute (OII)

27. PEN America

28. Digital Rights Ranking

29. SMEX

30. Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy (TIMEP)

31. Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation (YRRF)

Individual:

1. Abir Ghattas

2. Afef Abroughui

3. Joey Shay

4. Rima Sgheir

5. Sarah Aung

6.Wafaa Ben Hassine

7. Wafaa Haikar

