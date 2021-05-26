Breath of the Wild 2 may appear in E32021 alongside other new Zelda games





The painful wait for the news of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may soon be over, as one industry insider claims that Nintendo plans to unveil its long-awaited sequel at E3 2021.

The follow-up to Breath of the Wild, the launch title for Nintendo Switch in 2017, was confirmed in the mysterious teaser trailer released at E3 2019. Nintendo is two years old and has the potential to unveil fresh details at this year’s show.

The rumor comes from industry-respected veteran Jeff Grubb, who claimed in the Twitch stream that he was “51% confident that Breath of the Wild 2 would appear directly on the Nintendo E3 2021.” I will. He also said that if the game is a no-show at E3, it should surface next week.

This is in good agreement with Nintendo’s own announcement that Breath of the Wild 2 will increase further “late this year,” which Nintendo confirmed in February’s direct a few months ago. E3 seems to be the most logical place. Nintendo wants players to see the sequel properly.

If that’s not enough, Grubb also claims that Nintendo will show off more Zelda games this summer, but the Wind Walker HD Nintendo Switch port, whose titles were probably long-rumored, is finally in the sun. Didn’t you say you would see?

This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series, so it seems appropriate for Nintendo to put a big spotlight on its beloved franchise. The HD version of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword will be released on Nintendo Switch in July, along with a limited edition Joy-Con pair with the new amiibo. The latter has caused some controversy because the numbers are a requirement for unlimited high speed movement in the game.

There is widespread speculation that Breath of the Wild 2 could be the launch title for the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, but there is no official suggestion that this is more than Internet theory. Similarly, all information on Grubbs needs to be obtained with just a little salt. He has a solid track record, but should not be considered confirmed unless provided directly by Nintendo.

It’s not yet clear if Nintendo has a complete plan for the E32021, but the company has confirmed its involvement and expects a Nintendo Direct presentation based on the previous year. The fingers that crossed Breath of the Wild 2 are featured in several capacities.

