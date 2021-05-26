5 Biomutant Tips and Tips to Help You Survive the Wasteland





Biomutants have one leg in the past and another leg in the present. Its anthropomorphic cast and colorful environment are borrowed from 2000s mascot games, but RPG advances, open-world design, and loot systems are drawn from modern titles. Biomutant has no AAA production, but its range is much larger than most indie games.

Don’t be fooled by the animals that talk to their cute visuals. Biomutant is a seemingly complex game. Many interrelated mechanics work together between character customization, loadout, and crafting. That is why we will help you. Below are some tips and tricks to help you survive the dangerous world of Biomutant.

1. Customize, customize, customize!

Before you dive into the core game, you need to create a furry in-game character. Options include aesthetics such as character breed, genetic code, resistance, fur color and style. Changing the genetic code will increase or decrease the basic statistics (vitality, muscle strength, resistance). Six varieties offer predefined statistics and visual styles, and five classes offer mutant-specific gameplay benefits.

You don’t have to worry about building the perfect character from the beginning, as you will gain experience points that increase your stats as the game progresses. Even the first look isn’t that important, as you’ll have the opportunity to change it later in the game. Biomutant is all about player choice. In other words, you are not tied to any particular character build. It’s good to know what type of character you need, but keep in mind that you can switch at any time.

That said, we need to focus on mutant character classes. The Commando class focuses on gun-focused combat at long distances. Sentinel is all about getting closer to melee attacks and becoming personal. Saboteur focuses on stealth, evasion, and critical hits. Psi-Freak gives you supernatural powers. Dead-Eye is a well-balanced and well-balanced class.

It is recommended to use Saboteur as the critical hit perk adds additional damage to both melee and long range attacks. Its extra agility also makes it difficult for enemies to land hits. As you progress, you’re free to distribute your skill points to any attribute, but with increased chances of critical hits and agility, you’ll be able to reach out, especially during tough boss battles.

2. Creating and upgrading gear and weapons

The post-apocalyptic world of biomutants contains a treasure trove of loot. Most loot (armor, weapons, health items, etc.) can be found in the wild, but you can also buy items from vendors. Given the abundance of loot, vendors are almost irrelevant. In most cases, you can find better items yourself than from the store. However, vendors are good at buying craft materials.

Crafting is a simple process. For example, you can replace the barrel, ammo clip, scope, and grip of a rifle with a better variation. You may go as long as you have the crafting materials needed to create the item. Dismantling unnecessary equipment is also a great way to get crafting materials.

Later in the game, you’ll find a bench where you can upgrade your gear. This is especially useful if you like a particular weapon or armor set. After all, do you want to roam the world in ugly gear just because it has the best stats? Craft benches and upgrade benches provide build flexibility, so use both as often as possible.

3. Stay flexible in combat

Fight mutants and monsters with many melee and long range weapons in the game. Regardless of your favorite tool of destruction, follow these basics and stay in battle longer.

As a starting point, it’s wise to combine long-range and short-range attacks. Fire a few rounds to stun your enemies and quickly follow up on sword slices or gauntlet attacks for a devastating combo. You want to stay mobile as the enemies will soon overwhelm you with their excellent numbers. Strafing works tremendously as well as evasion. In addition to countering dull attacks, it often exposes enemies to devastating combos.

Biomutant does not have a lock-on feature. As a result, you need to carefully monitor where the gun reticle is, especially if you want to focus your attacks on a single enemy. If you need to avoid or counter it, you will lose sight of your target. Therefore, it is best to focus on one enemy for as long as possible before being forced to release. Later, you will have access to ranged attacks and abilities that reduce the hassle of the first battle.

In addition, jumping and shooting during combat will slow down the time a bit. This gives you the opportunity to line up your shots and consider the combo to use before landing. The game doesn’t tell you this, but it’s a powerful mechanism you should always use. The enemy doesn’t play fairly, and you shouldn’t.

It’s nice to have a beautiful view of the game, but sometimes you just want to take a mission and refrain from a long journey. That’s when the Fast Travel Station comes into play.

There are multiple fast moving spots throughout the map. We recommend that you operate the station you encounter to unlock it. Not only can they facilitate travel, but they can also save your life. Unlike most games, Biomutant allows you to move fast even in combat. If you are overwhelmed, use fast travel to save your furry skin.

As a related note, take advantage of the mounts that are now available. From creatures like gazelle to giant robots, mounts help you move faster on the map. All mounts move at the same speed. That is, you can choose mounts based on appearance rather than basic attributes.

5. Complete the side mission

You will come across many characters in each of the seven biomes of the game and most of them need your help. Accepting their side missions is a great way to level up and earn loot and crafting materials. In addition, side missions are a great way to learn about the world and its inhabitants.

Side missions also include certain interactive structures. For example, a sundial leads to a treasure trove hidden in a cave or sewer network. Vault, Storage, and other such Old World locales also have a significant proportion of goodies. There are many things to see, so be sure to check them all out. You never know what you will find.

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

