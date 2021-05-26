Prepaid expected to bounce; Google faces second antitrust proceeding in Germany





rebound

Virtual Upfronts is finished. The celebrity bounced off. Guest DJs are spinning on the rooftop of Brooklyn. And it’s time for advertisers to commit. The broadcast industry wants to know if flashy presentations by Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia, etc. have paid off (that is, instead of attending an event, it worked well enough to virtualize next year). According to eMarketer, Upfronts advertising spend will return to near pre-pandemic levels, if not peaks next year 2018-2019. Advertisers plan to increase their upfront TV spending by 7.6% this year to nearly $ 20 billion. Of course, advertisers usually cancel about 4% of their spending each year, so prior commitments don’t always lead to spending. eMarketer predicts that cancellation rates should return to single-digit numbers after the pain of 2020, when $ 3 billion worth of Upfronts commitments were abandoned.

A grand decision awaits

The three-week court drama between Epic Games and Apple ends on Monday, and it’s up to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court to decide whether Apple has made an illegal monopoly. Specifically, Rogers determines whether iPhone makers have improperly banned third-party app stores by requiring developers to use an in-app payment system. According to The Wall Street Journal, Gonzales Rogers is expected to return her decision within the next few months, which could impact the future of mobile commerce. The epic hit game Fortnite was removed from the App Store last year after implementing its own in-app payment system. The system did not pay Apple a 30% reduction in in-app revenue. Epic’s lawyer claimed that Apple operates the store as an illegal monopoly because iOS devices do not allow alternative payment systems, and burned current and former executives on the stand. Apple CEO Tim Cook said opening the iPhone to rival payment systems and app stores would get in the way of users.

Fresh probe

Speaking of alleged monopoly, German regulators have begun investigating a new antitrust law on Google’s business practices. The German Federal Cartel Office (FCO) should not be confused with FLoC. People said that the full picture of Google’s key digital services such as Search, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, Android and Chrome is considered to be the most important. The importance of competition between markets. This study looks at whether Germans looking for apps and services are being prevented from choosing an alternative to Google because of the way tech giants collect and use data. FCO is conducting two Google antitrust investigations against Google at the same time. One for Google Europe headquarters in Germany and Ireland. Google has already been hit in the European Union for $ 10 billion in the last two years. There are more Business Insiders.

But wait, there’s more!

Amazon’s advertising revenue was 2.4 times higher than Snap, Twitter, Roku and Pinterest combined. [CNBC]

Tremor International, the parent company of Tremor Video and Unruly, increased its net revenue by 96% to $ 63 million in the first quarter of 2021 and more than doubled its programmatic net revenue to $ 55.7 million during the CTV boom. It was. [release]

Apple has just announced a new ad format, but advertisers say it’s expensive and poorly performing. [Business Insider]

Adform and Smart integrate Lotames Panorama ID. [release]

Digilant is partnering with Lasso to enhance its omni-channel healthcare and pharmaceutical advertising solutions. [release]

Verizon Media plans digital out-of-home interest as parts of the country reopen. [Adweek] Related: OAAA releases Digital Video Out-of-Home Buyer Guide. [release]

A year later: where government agencies confront the fight against racism in the industry. [The Drum]

You have been hired!

Data Axle promotes Neelika Choudhury to Chief Data and Privacy Officer. [release]

Canela Media has appointed Germn Palomares Salinas as Country Manager and Vice President of Sales in Mexico. [release]

S4M has adopted Cyrille Geffray as Global COO. [release]

