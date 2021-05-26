Amazon buys MGM for $ 8.45 billion after Apple’s negotiations fail





It was announced today that Amazon will buy MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion. This is a move that existing franchises are likely to see new life through the company’s film and television division, Amazon Studios …

CNBC reports.

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will acquire MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion. This is the boldest move ever to the entertainment industry and stimulates streaming ambitions.

The deal is Amazon’s second-largest acquisition after Whole Foods’ $ 13.7 billion purchase in 2017.

Amazon said it hopes to leverage MGM’s renowned filmmaking history to strengthen Amazon Studios and its film and television divisions.

In a statement, Prime Video and Amazon Studios Senior Vice President Mike Hopkins plans to rethink and develop the true economic value behind the deal with MGM’s talented team. A treasure trove of deep catalog IP. Its very exciting and offers so many opportunities for high quality storytelling.

In a statement, MGM Chairman Kevin Ulrich said: The opportunity to align MGM’s history with Amazon is an exciting combination.

As Screenrant explained last year, the situation is complicated, but one of the more valuable IP elements is James Bond.

Acquiring James Bond is not as easy as buying an MGM. For starters, MGM does not have sole ownership of the franchise backlog. The studio shares these rights with a holding company called Danjaq LLC. The holding company also manages future Bond movies. This means that even if a company like Disney buys MGM, additional transactions will be required to create streaming plans and the right to create new 007 content. It’s complicated, but it’s certainly all feasible. Assuming these rights issues have been resolved, there are many exciting possibilities for James Bond’s future.

In January, it was reported that Apple had preliminary talks on a possible acquisition of MGM.

According to this week’s report, MGM has held preliminary talks with a number of companies, including both Apple and Netflix. MGM’s goal is to assess interest in acquisitions after building a content library worth over $ 10 billion. Much of its value comes from the MGM franchise.

MGM is the owner of several film and television franchises, including James Bond, RoboCop and The Magnificent Seven. He also owns the premium cable network Epix and produces programs such as The Handmaids Tale and Live PD.

Those stories were clearly at a loss and nothing more was heard.

