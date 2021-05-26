ARM announces name and claim – EE Journal





ARM today announced the name of its next-generation IP core at its latest gender party. There were no fireworks, drunkenness, injuries, or even YouTube-worthy stunts.

However, the company has developed two new topical phrases. Total computing and dedicated computing. This means that there is a processor, coprocessor, GPU, or system bus for all possible purposes. Recall that you can almost build what you need using IP cores licensed from UK / Japan / probably American companies.

For silicon genealogists filling in the ARM family tree, the names of the new descendants will be (in no particular order) Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510, Mali-G710, Mali-G510, Mali-G310, CoreLink. CI-700 and CoreLink NI-700. The three Cortex CPUs will be the first to be based on the new ARMv9 architectural specification.

Fortunately, the new CPUs, GPUs, and interfaces are all amazing. Faster and better than its predecessor. Cortex-X2 is expected to be 16% faster than X1 running at the same frequency. This is a strange specific number, given that there was no explanation for the improvement. When asked about how ARM reached that number, or how it was achieved, Product Management Director Aditya Bedi basically said they really worked hard. I answered. Ooookay.

Similarly, the new Cortex-A710 is said to be 10% faster than the existing A78, and the Cortex-A510 boasts a significant 35% performance improvement over the A55.

The footnotes provided after that provided some explanation. In all three cases, the performance numbers refer to the simulated SPECint_base2006 score and assume that the old and new cores are running at the same frequency. It also stipulates that all new CPUs get twice as much L3 cache as their old siblings. strange. The Cortex-X2, 710, and 510 can all require two large caches. Maybe it’s the minimum configuration. Alternatively, an extra imaginary cache may help refine the number of benchmarks. It’s too early to say.

The A710 and A510 are designed to form big.little pairs, as the A78 and A55 are currently doing. ARM pointed out that the A510 is the company’s first new small processor design since the A55 was launched four years ago. In contrast, the A78 and Cortex-X1 are both only one year old, even without diapers.

The idea is to enclose the Cortex-X2 with multiple A710 cores and combine them with multiple A510 cores to create a processing cluster that can run faster or slower depending on the workload. With ARM-based chips appearing on mainstream laptops (reading the Apple MacBook), ARM is keen to make laptop-based performance comparisons. Sadly, the comparison resulted in + 40% peak single-threaded performance over mainstream laptop silicon in 2020.

Computers and 2020 in late 2022, given that the actual chips based on the new Cortex-A710 and A510 will not be available for months, and laptops based on those chips will probably be a year later. I was comparing the mainstream products of the year. Not surprisingly, some computers of the future will be faster than computers two years ago. When asked directly if there were any PC-related benchmarks to share, ARM General Manager Paul Williamson replied no.

After all, this claim is based on a simulated shootout for the Intels Core i5-1135 G7. The problem is that Intel chips typically run at 2.4 GHz, while ARM offers a simulated 3.5 GHz, with a 45% faster clock rate and 40% better performance. Worryingly, Intel has specified 28W TDP for the device, but ARM has blamed the unnamed laptop used for this test and specified only 15W TDP. Reducing the thermal envelope by almost half may mean that the processor already needs to be throttled back from slower frequencies. Oh, the Cortex-X2 gets an additional L3 cache boost. This time it will be 16MB. In other words, the cache size of the x86 chip is doubled, which is four times that of the previous simu test. Is it a benchmark?

And why peak and single thread qualifiers? When two Cortex-A510 cores are twin, they share one vector unit to save die space. (It also shares the L2 cache and its TLB.) This makes performance a bottleneck when both threads need to access the vector pipeline. It’s not uncommon for many high-end processors to share hardware resources between cores or threads, but there is no doubt that there is a space-performance trade-off.

The Cortex-X2 is clearly the successor to the semi-custom X1 introduced last year. This is a type of hybrid design that allows limited customization without the complexity and expense of Qualcomm’s or Apple’s full architectural licenses. What kind of customization? We tend not to talk about it, says Williamson. It’s true enough.

In the graphics world, the Mali-G710 will be the new top in the GPU lineup, with the G510 as a midrange sibling and the G310 for budget-conscious designers. Mali is certainly popular (except for smartphones hidden behind PowerVR), and you might think that this new generation has new features such as ray tracing. We have done a lot of research on our customers’ needs, but have not announced specific support in that area for future development. So isn’t it ray tracing?

New iterations and security updates for CoreLink on-chip interconnects were also mentioned, but neither details were available.Safe EL2 costs [security] Taking it to the next level, this becomes a nightmare for hackers. This was the scope of technical disclosure.

As always, shipping dates are difficult to identify in an IP business. ARM has suggested that all new IPs are now in the hands of licensees, but everyone speculates when those chips will appear in consumer products. In fact, ARM provided one guess. That is, smartphone chips based on the Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 will be available later this year, and the phone itself could reach the retail channel by the end of 2022. Nothing is said about other consumers, computers, or embedded items. It depends on the chip designer and product manufacturer, and is largely out of the control of ARM.

ARMs has a product launch strategy, and in the last few years the company has moved from a technology company to a marketing company. Its official deployment has become more and more sophisticated, with colorful presentations and well-trained speakers, but little technical flesh. I can understand it. The company doesn’t have to make fun of engineers with interesting new innovations. It was no longer their audience. Investors are. Anyone who needs to know how an ARM core works or how an ARM core differs from other cores can get that information under an NDA. For everyone else, it’s a brightly colored graph pointing up and to the right. And the big name reveals.

Relation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos