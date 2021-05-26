Fortnite sends Season 7 secret UFO images and DVDs to creators





Fortnite

Epic / theyrecoming Discord

Fortnite launched a rather unusual development in Season 7. They started a hint quest in a game where the player had to find the crashed helicopter and repair the telescope, but now another real-life quest has begun.

Epic now begins mailing packages containing art and teaser images and DVD and DVD players to play them, primarily in the UK and Australia, promoting the Fortnite alien invasion in Season 7. I am.

These images are puzzling and look almost like the ones shown above. In addition to sending those images to creators, some have begun to appear as posters in Los Angeles, and I hope they will spread.

Perhaps the most elaborate I’ve ever seen is a DVD sent by its creator, Aussie Antis.

In the video, it looks like a real picture taken with some kind of drone showing an aerial view of the landscape, but is there some kind of alien symbol on the ground? It’s not a crop circle. To be precise, it looks like a small green cylinder or something is on the ground. I’m not sure if this was what Epic actually set up and shot, or if the symbol works only with CGI effects. It’s still pretty weird.

You can guess a few things about what the alien season means for Fortnite. Already data mined are UFOs that regularly appear on the map, kidnap players, give them full health and shield, and drop them elsewhere. Some of the leaked images show what the aliens look like rather than scary, but it’s unclear if that’s their true form.

When it comes to Epic’s constant IP crossovers, there are clearly a lot of well-known aliens that can be added to the game throughout pop culture. They’re already doing both aliens and predators during the hunter season, so there’s endless possibilities as to who can be added now. They have made past deals with Star Wars, a series that includes many aliens. There is Star Trek. Teres Mass Effect (rear raskin please). There are Marvel and DC Universe Aliens. You understand the idea.

If everything goes according to current schedule, Fortnite Season 7 should start in the week of June 7th. This means that these teasers will grow quickly and may end up in a big in-game event that you haven’t seen in a while. If Epic is actually planning it, I’ll soon expect more information about it, but for now we’re in the mysterious teaser stage of things.

