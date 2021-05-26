it’s amazing!The first LEGO convention to be held in Jacksonville this year





Jacksonville, Florida Brick builders are preparing everything to be great!

The first LEGO convention in Jacksonville will take place when the Brick Universe LEGO Fan Convention arrives at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center on October 2nd and 3rd.

LEGO fans can enjoy live LEGO builds, building zones with thousands of LEGO blocks that participants can build, and choose a gallery of amazing life-sized LEGO models.

Organizers predict that the Jacksonville event will be sold out and we strongly recommend that you buy your tickets early.

Starting today, tickets ($ 15) can be purchased at www.brickuniverse.com/jacksonville on either day.

Professional Lego artist Jonathan Lopes is coming from San Diego to showcase more than 30 Lego displays of his choice, including an 8-foot-high Lego model from Woolworth Building in New York City. He attends all weekend and can talk to attendees about his life as a professional LEGO artist and how they too can become LEGO master builders.

Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere also brings over 50 giant LEGO models from famous landmarks around the world. See the world’s largest skyscrapers, Burj Khalifa, the Palace of Westminster in London, and more famous landmarks all made of Lego blocks!

Both artists have exhibitions around the world, including London, Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen and New York.

Other attractions are:

LEGO Friends Building Area: Build with lots of LEGO Friends blocks

Large Brick Buildings: Young visitors can explore their imagination by building buildings with larger Lego Duplo bricks

LEGO Retail: Buy LEGO products and goods

Star Wars Zone: Build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO Star Wars-themed bricks

Building Zone: Thousands of bricks placed for participants to build

For more information, please visit the event’s Facebook page: BrickUniverse Jacksonville LEGO Fan Expo

