Intel vs AMD Should You Buy Either Stock Now?





Despite that problem, Intel Corp. Continues to be the largest provider of core processors for x86 PCs and servers. For decades, its small rival has been Advanced Micro Devices Inc., which has made great strides in the last few years under CEO Lisa Su.

PC makers and users have their own tastes. For investors, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, -0.14% is clearly the winner. However, Intel INTC, -0.21%, has a huge R & D budget, is a good cash flow producer, and has enjoyed dominance in its key business areas for decades.

Where Intel and AMD fit

According to Dean McCarron, president of Mercury Research, a provider of PC industry data, Intel is a leading supplier of x86 processors and a leading supplier of x86 server CPUs for data center applications. Most PCs using x86 processors run Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT, -0.19% Windows operating system.

Mercury Research provides market share data based on shipments. This is a global breakdown of overall x86 CPU market share in the first quarter, compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year.

(Mercury Research)

Intel remains a leader, but we can see that AMD’s market share in the first quarter has increased significantly since a year ago. Since then, AMD’s first-quarter share has declined slightly from the previous quarter.

For graphics processing units (GPUs), AMD competes with Nvidia Corp. NVDA by -0.30%.

Nvidia dominates the traditional graphics market, but AMD is also quite large, McCarron said.

According to Mercury Research, Nvidias’ share of the traditional GPU market was 81% and AMD’s market share in the fourth quarter was 19% (latest unit sales data available).

Data center GPU competition is expected to intensify. According to McCarron, AMD’s market share is less than 10%, so Nvidia still dominates. However, Intel plans to begin shipping its own data center GPU, codenamed Ponte Vecchio, in the fourth quarter or early 2022.

Key indicator sizes and sales

The size of the company by market capitalization and sales is as follows. All numbers are in millions.

(Factset)

These numbers are attractive because they show how much the stock market values ​​AMD compared to sales. Dividing AMD’s current market capitalization by first-quarter sales (annualized) gives Intel’s 2.9 to 6.9 price-to-sales ratio.

The following graph will help explain why.

Sales growth and profitability

Let’s take a look at the sales growth of both companies in the first quarter from the same period of the previous year, along with the gross profit margin and the operating profit margin.

(Factset)

AMD is the big winner here, with first-quarter sales almost doubling year-on-year. While the market as a whole is growing and the sales of both companies are increasing, AMD is providing investors with what they want.

A company’s gross profit is net sales minus cost of sales divided by sales. Sales do not include returns and discounts. The cost of the goods or services sold includes the actual costs of manufacturing the goods sold or providing the services sold. Other expenses are not reflected. This is a valuable measure of pricing power, and the combination of high sales growth and improved gross profit is a good sign.

Intel’s first-quarter gross margin shrank and AMD expanded.

A company’s operating profit is interest, taxes, and profit before depreciation divided by net sales. This can be considered a profit on sales.

Comparing the first quarter of 2021 with the same period last year, we can see that Intel’s operating margin has shrunk significantly and AMD’s operating margin has improved.

One of Intel’s advantages under CEO Pat Gelsinger, who took up a new position in February, is that Intel can spend more on research and development. In the first quarter, Intel spent $ 3.62 billion on R & D and AMD spent $ 610 million.

Learn more about Gelsingers’ strategies and challenges.

Free cash flow

A company’s free cash flow (FCF) is the remaining cash flow after a planned capital investment. A company’s free cash flow yield can be calculated by dividing the free cash flow per share over the last 12 months by the current stock price.

The graph shows that both companies have increased their free cash flow over the last three years, with Intel’s FCF yields much higher than AMD.

(Factset)

Intel’s FCF yield of 8.11% shows that the company can afford to exceed its current dividend yield of 2.44%. (AMD does not pay dividends.) Therefore, Intel is in a better position to roll out more cash through expansion, share buybacks, or dividend increases than AMD.

Intel has created a list of both 3-year and 5-year free cash flow compounds. You can see this here.

Stock Valuation and Performance

Below are the price-earnings ratios and total returns figures based on FactSet polled analysts’ estimates of consensus earnings over the next 12 months.

(Factset)

Intel is shining this year as AMD withdraws. Looking at future price-earnings ratios, Intel is much cheaper. These are based on analysts’ current stock prices and consensus earnings estimates over the next 12 months surveyed by FactSet. By comparison, the forward P / E is 21.5, + 0.15% for the S & P 500 Index SPX, 27, + 0.22% for the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ (tracking the Nasdaq-100 index), and 20.3. For the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF SOXX. -0.54%.

Looking at a longer period, AMD is clearly better, up to the 15-year figure.

These companies have been competing for the PC CPU market for decades. The total return chart for 20 years is as follows.

(Factset)

And 30 years:

(Factset)

The 20- and 30-year charts show that these rivals are repeatedly rocking in the eyes of investors.

Wall Street Opinion

AMD is popular with brokerage analysts and expects great stocks over the next 12 months.

(Factset)

So there’s a clear contrast that AMD is up-and-coming, and that’s been the case for decades. Intel’s share price is cheaper than expected earnings, and the company has a new CEO with a new strategy trying to enter new areas. Intel and AMD competition with Nvidia in the data center space will intensify. It’s a story that takes years to unfold.

Intel has long been a tremendous free cash flow grower, as you can see here. AMD is growing very rapidly.

Therefore, each stock may be for different types of investors. Alternatively, investors should consider holding both.

