James Bond meets Jeff Bezos: Amazon trades $ 8.45 billion to MGM





In a statement, Prime Video and Amazon Studios Senior Vice President Mike Hopkins said in a statement that the true economic value behind the deal will be a deep catalog that will be revisited and developed with MGM’s talented team. It is a treasure trove of IP in.

Amazon’s desire for movies became greedy during the pandemic. We paid $ 125 million for Coming 2 America rights, $ 80 million for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and $ 200 million for Chris Pratt’s adventure, The Tomorrow War, arriving at Prime on July 2. Amazon also has Oscar ambitions, and the Sound of Metal has been nominated for Best Photo Award and other Best Photos at this year’s ceremony.

Amazon has long struggled when it comes to making its own hit movies. The MGM manager will help you. MGM Film Chairman Michael De Luca has a proven track record in a variety of companies, including the Rush Hour, Austin Powers, and Fifty Shades of Gray franchises.

MGM also has a 17,000-episode television library and a television studio that produces Viking, Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, and a variety of Real Housewives shows. In 2014, MGM acquired OneThree Media, the creator of Mark Burnetts, which owns the rights to competition series like The Voice. Mr. Burnett was a controversial figure in Hollywood and MGM’s because he helped shape the image of Donald J. Trump with Apprentice and was close to him during his split presidential term. I am the TV chairman.

Anchorage Capital, a New York investment company, has been the majority owner of MGM for over a decade. Prior to that, MGM was thrown among owners, bitten by a decline in DVD revenue, and eventually went bankrupt. According to analysts, it was worth about $ 2 billion in 2010.

Kevin Ulrich, CEO of Anchorages and Chairman of MGM, officially blocked the studio at the end of last year. Anchorage has been pressured by various stakeholders to stop investing, and some agitators complain that Ulrich was overly obsessed with Hollywood and should have sold it years ago. Is stated.

