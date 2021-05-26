Bungy is hiring again for its unreleased esports game, and it could be a hero shooter





New job listings discovered at Bungie confirm that developers are working on an esports multiplayer game that hasn’t been announced yet.

Bungee’s unreleased and untitled esports multiplayer games have been developed for some time.

The position discovered by DestinyNews + is for incubation sandbox designers. Successful candidates will contribute to the multiplayer action game currently incubating.

One of the requirements is “working experience in a character-focused action game.” This could mean that Destiny developers are working on something similar to Valorant or Overwatch.

Responsibilities include new gameplay ideas in the engine and rapid prototyping of player mechanics, as well as working with other teams to clarify in-game causes and consequences to the player.

Bungie predicts that this position will last for nine months. This may indicate that the game may start later next year.

News of teams working on projects other than Destiny 2 first surfaced in 2018 when developers signed a $ 100 million contract to work on a new game with Chinese publisher NetEase.

Given the rumors that the game is an esports title, a big market in China, it’s possible that development began shortly after the deal.

DenOfGeek reported on potential titles for the 2018 game. The patent filed by Bungie seems to suggest that the title of the project is Matter.

Bungie Matter Patent Image Credit: EUIPO / Bungie

Bungie announced a contract with NetEase in June 2018. The developer then applied for a Matter patent in October of the same year.

Along the colorful Matter logo above, the line of job description that “clarifies in-game causes and effects to the player” indicates that color can play an important role during gameplay. There may be.

Bungee’s unreleased matter titles can also be played similar to Nintendo’s Splatoon, which uses colorful inks as the core mechanic of gameplay.

This isn’t the first time a game job listing has been published online. Bungie advertised the position of Incubation Multiplayer Systems Designer for the ongoing game last month.

In other game news, Respawn Entertainment has released a new patch that punishes Apex Legends players who left the arena game early.

Earlier this month, a new 3v3 deathmatch mode called Arenas was added to the online battle royale game, but since its launch, players have had problems leaving the game.

