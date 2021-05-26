June PlayStation Plus Games: Operations: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadron – PlayStation.Blog





Thanks to the PlayStation Plus game lineup in June, supportive future spies, remastered martial arts mayhem, and dogfights in distant galaxies await you. The new title Operation: Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will debut on PlayStation, and Star Wars Squadrons will give you the opportunity to fly iconic Starcraft such as the X-wing and TIE fighter.

All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on Tuesday, June 1st. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Video operation playback: Tango | PS5 version only *

Team up to save the world in this collaborative spy adventure, join you and your friends online ** and challenge to complete dangerous missions around the world in the high tech near future world. Please give me. Combine skill sets from different perspectives, such as playing either a hacker or an agent, to overcome asymmetric challenges and link by voice alone. Teamwork is very important and communication is important. Note: Operation: Tango requires both players to have access to a working microphone.

Operation Tango will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, July 5th.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4

Segas’ iconic one-on-one fighter gets a feature-rich remaster, long overseen by the studio by the yakuza and the judgment developer Dragon. Debuting on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, both Virtua Fighter veterans and newcomers can test brand new online modes such as ranked matches, tournaments and leagues while enjoying overhauled visuals and a redesigned UI. It will be like. There is no better way to enjoy this groundbreaking combat series.

The game will be available on PlayStation Plus for about two months in June and July, and will also be released on PlayStation Now in June. PlayStation Plus members will be able to enter the Virtua Fighter 5s Arena from Tuesday, June 1st.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, August 2nd.

Play Video Star Wars: Squadron

Learn the art of Star Wars combat in an enthusiastic multiplayer space dogfight, set after the return of the Jedi event, and become a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story from an alternating perspective of two factions. Learn the meaning of becoming. The New Republic fights for freedom. The empire demands order. Manipulate iconic crafts such as the X-wing and TIE fighter to customize loadouts and cosmetics, immersing yourself in the cockpit and diverting power between weapons, shields and engines. You also have the option to play the entire game in virtual reality on PS VR ***!

Star Wars: Squadrons will be available to PlayStation Plus members until Monday, July 5th.

Last chance to download the May PlayStation Plus lineup

When a new game joins, the other games leave. Don’t forget to add Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: DriveHard by Monday, May 31st. Last die in the game library ****.

* Benefits do not apply to operations: Tango on the PS4 console. ** Online multiplayer requires a PS Plus subscription. The fee will be repeated until canceled. Age restrictions apply. Complete conditions: play.st/PSPlusTerms. *** Review and follow all safety guidelines for using PlayStation VR. PS VR cannot be used by children under the age of 12. To experience VR features, you need a PS4 or PS5 system, PS VR, and a PS camera. PS5 console owners need a PlayStation Camera adapter to use the PS VR with the PlayStation 5 console (no purchase required, see here for more information). For the best PSVR experience on your PS5 console, we recommend using the DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller. **** PS5 console only. PlayStation Plus benefits do not apply to PS4 Wreckfest: Drive Hard and Die Last.

