Here’s the new Windows 10 May 2021 update: how to download and everything else you need to know

Microsoft said in a blog post that the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (also known as version 21H1) began rolling out to compatible devices last Tuesday. The operating system update is the latest since the October 2020 update and includes some new features such as Windows Hello multi-camera support and security fixes. (Even if you’re running Windows 7 ($ 28 on Amazon), you can download Windows 10 for free to get the May 2021 update and avoid security issues.)

There are some useful new features, but Microsoft seems to be using this small update cycle to prepare for a larger Windows 10 UI update (codenamed Sun Valley). This will be part of Microsoft’s new focus on Windows 10 mentioned by executives. last year. At the Microsoft Build developer conference on Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teases the next update, the company plans to be “one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade,” and Microsoft will “soon announce a new version.” “. .. “

I’m not sure exactly what the update will include until it’s officially released, but I’ve collected some rumors below.

Here’s what you need to know about Windows 10, version 21H1 and what that means for the future of the OS.

What is Windows 10 version 21H1?

Windows 10 version 21H1 is the latest OS update by Microsoft and was launched on May 18th. This is also known as the Windows 10 May 2021 update.

Microsoft typically releases major feature updates in the spring and smaller feature updates in the fall. However, version 21H1 is a spring update, but a minor update rather than an overhaul.

What new features does the May 10, 2021 Windows Update include?

According to a Microsoft blog post in February, the new features in Windows 10 are:

Windows Hello’s multi-camera support allows users to choose an external camera when using a high-end display with an integrated camera. Windows Defender Application Guard improvements, including optimization of document open scenario time. Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) Improvements) Updates to support remote work.

“The features released in this update focus on the core experience that customers currently trust most,” the post said. “That’s why we optimized this release to support our customers’ most urgent needs.”

According to Digital Trends, this update also includes new icons, an updated settings page, and tweaks to the Cortana and search box experience.

How do I download the May 10, 2021 Windows Update?

The May 2021 update started with devices running Windows 10, version 2004 or later, and began deploying on May 18 to select devices. Not all devices will be updated immediately, so please be patient for updates. According to Microsoft’s blog post, there may also be compatibility issues. In that case, Microsoft retains safeguards and will not provide updates until the team is confident that it can provide a good update experience.

Once the May 2021 update is available[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]Go to[更新プログラムの確認]You can download it by clicking. If available, you’ll see feature updates to Windows 10, version 21H1.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click.

This is the first time Microsoft’s service technology has been used to deliver H1 (first half calendar year) feature updates. In other words, it arrives in the same way as a monthly Windows 10 update. It’s the same way the October 2020 update was released. If you’re already running either Windows 10, version 2004 or version 20H2, this is a quick installation process to get the latest updates.

What’s this bigger Windows 10 update that might come next?

Nadella said in its October 2020 earnings call that Microsoft has “doubled” on Windows and PCs and will continue to innovate.

According to a report from Windows Central, this could take the form of a major OS update for Windows 10 later this year, which could lead to major design updates to the UI. This update, codenamed Sun Valley, may reportly bring a redesigned Start Menu, Action Center, and File Explorer with a more modern look and new features. Sunvalley will be released around the 2021 holiday season, but that could change, Windows Central says.

Again, at the Microsoft Build conference on May 25, Nadella teased the next Windows 10 update, which plans to be “one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade”, Microsoft. Will release a new version “very soon”

Another factor: Microsoft said the Windows 10 X OS, designed for dual-screen devices such as theSurfaceDuo and theSurfaceNeo, will not hit the market this year, as Microsoft originally intended. Instead, Microsoft plans to incorporate some of its technology into other parts of Windows and its products, a May 18 blog post said.

