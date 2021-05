According to Americans, Apple’s iPhone isn’t as happy as Samsung Galaxy phones.

Samsung’s happy mobile phone.

Happiness is by no means far from the human heart.

More technically incorrect

Oddly enough, it often seems far from the human experience.

We are so benevolent that we can move from happiness to anger faster than any means of transportation in Elon Musk can move anywhere.

But we always have a phone ready to bring the mood back to the fun end of the spectrum.

This subject raised me myself when I received an exciting email from a spokesperson. “The ACSI smartphone report is causing iPhone problems,” it says.

Ohno. Are you in trouble with your iPhone? But I thought I recently said Rev. Tim Cook Cook was better than ever. Perhaps he is busy talking to politicians and hasn’t heard the real American thoughts.

Thankfully, we have the American Customer Satisfaction Index. It’s certainly more accurate than any of the sounds Steve Kornacki has presented.

And ACSI believes the iPhone has a problem. Now let’s talk about this issue.

The 21,189 Americans who expressed themselves in this index declared that Samsung phones would make them the happiest, and Apple phones would make them two points less.

Let me provide the context as I can feel your confusion. Last year, Apple phones made Americans the happiest.

Currently, the top 5 happy mobile phones are Samsung Galaxy Note10 +, Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20, Galaxy A20.

Clean up as clean as Apple’s morals, you might ponder.

By the way, those iPhones were really a little behind. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, and iPhone XS Max were three points below Samsung’s top three (only 82 points).

To spit on embarrassment, the Galaxy S10 has made Americans as happy as all these iPhones.

Now you see the problem spelled out for Apple, right?

So unless you think this is a comparison of iPhones that aren’t entirely spring crackers.

But let me add a little more shame for Apple just for a little laugh. Apple’s overall smartphone satisfaction is now just as good as Google. And ah, ah, Motorola.

You can imagine the windows of the Cupertino spacecraft shattered with a scream of horror.

Still, these investigations are done, then done, and another 21,000 people come to say something else. Like they did last year.

Who can wait for the results of ACSI next year? The email “The ACSI smartphone report is causing problems for Samsung” will roar.

