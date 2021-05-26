5 Tips for Operating iPhone





Last month, Apple released an operating system update, iOS 14.5. This gives users more control over their personal data. But if you want more control over the iPhone itself, there are options. Want to make your favorite apps easily accessible, tag your friends with messages, or set them to open links in your favorite browser? You can do more than that.

Here are some simple tips to improve your iPhone experience. Next week’s TechTip column will give you some tips to help loyal Android people.

1. Customize the control center

A handy panel of frequently used settings called by swiping with your finger first appeared in 2013, and became even more useful when Apple started letting users add their favorite buttons a few years later. It was.If you’ve messed with the Control Center and haven’t added the features you use most often,[設定]Open the icon and[コントロールセンター]Scroll down to and tap.

You can select which apps to display when you open the iPhones Control Center, as shown in the settings screen on the left. Credit … Apple

From the list on the next screen, select the app and settings icon to display in Control Center. Tools like flashlights are usually the default, but you can remove the tools you don’t use and add icons for the apps you need, such as a magnifying glass, a QR code scanner, and even Shazam music recognition. To rearrange the order of the icons on the screen, drag the icons up or down the list before closing the Settings app.

2. Assign a back tap action

Wouldn’t it be great if there was another way to interact with the device along with screen swipes and voice commands? If you have at least an iPhone 8 running iOS 14 or later, you can use the back tap feature to force your iPhone to perform certain actions when you tap the back quickly.

The back tap control is located at the bottom of the accessibility / touch settings screen on the left. When you enable this feature, you can select the action your iPhone will take when you tap the back of your device. Credit … Apple

To set[設定]Open and[ユーザー補助],[タッチ]Select in the order of[戻る]Scroll down to the tap.[バックタップ]After selecting[ダブルタップ]Or[トリプルタップ]Select and then select an action on the next screen. For example, open the Spotlight Search app or Control Center, or run the shortcut you set in the Apples Shortcuts app. You can assign two separate tasks to the double-tap and triple-tap features, and the back-tap should work even if your iPhone is in the case.

3. Select the mail app and browser app

Tired of iPhone always opening Safari browser instead of favorite DuckDuckGo when tapping a link, or launching Apples Mail program instead of Gmail app when selecting an email address from the contact list Is it? If your iPhone is running iOS 14 or later, you can select the required app as the default program.

To assign a new default app, go to the settings screen of the app you want to use[デフォルトのメール（またはブラウザ）アプリ]Tap to confirm your selection on the next screen. Credit … Apple

To do this, tell Siri to open the settings for Gmail or the app you’re actually using.On the home screen[設定]You can also tap the icon to open it, scroll to the name of the app to select it, and view the settings. Tap the default browser app or default email app line and on the next screen, select your preferred program.

4. Instruct a response with a message

Like some social media platforms, do you want to reply to a particular post in a message chat or get someone’s attention in a group conversation? You can do both.

Press and hold a message in a conversation and from the menu[返信]Select to reply to the post. You can also send a notification by mentioning someone in the conversation, as shown on the right.Credit … Apple

To reply to a particular message in a one-on-one or group chat where everyone is using the Messages app, press the message with your finger until the menu appears.[返信]Select, enter your reply, and blue[送信]Tap the arrow. To tag someone in a conversation to receive notifications, either prefix the name with the @ symbol or enter the name and select when the contact appears on the screen.

5. Get the Siri you need

Apples Siri Voice Assistant, which celebrates its 10th anniversary on the iPhone in October this year, has lost the knowledge and usefulness of Amazons Alexa and Google Assistant in recent years. To increase the power of Siris, Apple has added more skills to iOS 14. Also, iOS 14.5 now includes a wider set of audio.

With the iOS 14.5 update, Apple has added a wider set of synthetic speech for use by Siri. Elsewhere in the settings, you can choose to view the conversation as a caption. Credit … Apple

To change the pronunciation method and timing of Siri, on the home screen[設定]Open the icon and[Siriと検索]Select to select. You can also display the conversation on the screen by tapping Siri Responses and turning on Always Show Siri Captions and Always Show Speech so that the last word is displayed.

