Amazon buys MGM movie studio with a blockbuster deal worth $ 8.45 billion





close

May 26-Amazon.com Inc. Has agreed to buy the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie company for $ 8.45 billion, showing that the e-commerce giant has made the biggest push to Hollywood to date.Video elephant

How about a movie blockbuster? Amazon has confirmed that it will acquire movie studio MGM in a deal worth $ 8.45 billion.

In a statement Wednesday, tech giants will help protect the legacy of MGM’s films, including 4,000 titles including James Bond’s franchise, The Magnificent Seven, Raging Bull, and Rocky. Stated.

MGM also owns several popular TV series, including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is in the midst of a fourth season on Hulu.

This transaction still requires regulatory approval. Amazon didn’t say when the deal would close.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said: In the statement. “It’s very exciting and offers so many opportunities for high quality storytelling.”

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM highlights the transition of streaming services to integration in the competitive market. Earlier this month, AT & T announced an agreement to integrate its media businesses, including CNN and the app HBO Max, with Discovery, the home of networks such as Food Network and HGTV.

Amazon has agreed to pay $ 8.45 billion to acquire MGM, a movie and television studio. (Photo: Michel Spingler, AP image)

According to Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbro, Amazon has a large selection of TV shows such as The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel through Prime Video, but the movie slate is thin. It is said that.

Adding a pile of MGM classic movies injects a rush of new content into consumers subscribing to Prime Video.

“This increases the likelihood of new Prime members and may even help them renew their membership when they expire,” he said.

Another benefit for consumers is that Amazon could add more original shows and movies to Prime Video, which lags behind rivals like Netflix, according to Forrester’s chief analyst Jim Nail. That is.

“Amazon has several talented executives with a track record of successfully discovering and producing popular movies and television series,” Nail said. “This will close the hole in Prime Video’s ability to consistently create compelling original programming.”

America’s desire for streaming media has skyrocketed, especially over the past year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to remain isolated. According to a digital media trends survey by research firm Deloitte, the average subscriber uses four paid video streaming services. Meanwhile, 82% of US consumers pay for at least one streaming video platform.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/money/2021/05/26/amazon-acquire-mgm-blockbuster-deal-worth-8-45-billion/7445144002/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos