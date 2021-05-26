Rival of Nintendo Switch? Valve will reportedly release a portable gaming PC in late 2021.





Early Steam Machine, Gigabyte Brix Pro. (GeekWire Photo / Todd Bishop)

Sources within Valve Software have unofficially confirmed that the Bellevue, WA-based company is working on a portable gaming PC codenamed SteamPal, which will be released later this year.

The news came on Tuesday morning via Ars Technica, following up on SteamDB operator Pavel Djundiks finding some references to a device called SteamPal in the code for the latest version of the Steams client.

According to Ars’ article, SteamPal is a portable gaming system that runs on Linux, uses gamepad controls, and has a touch screen, so it falls into the same general category as the Nintendo Switch.

Other rumored features include the ability to connect to a monitor via USB, a thumb-sized touchpad, and two joysticks. Currently, a prototype is being created in a closed room in Valve. That is, all details, including the name, are subject to change.

This seems to be a project that was codenamed Neptune before, and its reference was found in the Steams code as early as September last year. Also, Valve CEO Gabe Newell may have spoken a few weeks ago in response to a high school student asking about the Steam port on the console.

Gabe Newell welcomes spectators at Valve’s esports gaming tournament, The International. (GeekWire Photo / Kevin Lisota)

At the time of writing this is just curiosity. Valve hasn’t announced anything to do with SteamPal yet, and despite Newell’s hints, it’s quite possible that he will decide to discontinue the project in the near future.

This is a notorious time for everyone to talk about the launch of new gaming hardware, as the global electronics market is still dysfunctional due to chip shortages and the problem could last for the next year and a half. But there is also. The idea that even major players like Valve may be planning to launch brand new electronics for their debut in late 2021 is an incredibly optimistic view.

The project is a complete brand of Valve, but never gave up the dream of bringing PC games into the player’s living room. This is a lot of the motivation for past projects such as Steam Link and custom Steam Machines.

And that’s not the only target for switches that are the best-selling game consoles on the market and are almost monopolized in that particular niche market. Alienware unveiled a similar handheld device, the UFO, at CES last year and planned to bring it to market a few months later, but then a pandemic broke out and the project went dark. There are also some portable PC projects like Switch coming out of Hong Kong, such as ONEX PLAYER, which is undertaken by crowdfunding efforts.

It’s unique that Switch challengers are coming out of the PC market, but wherever Sony thinks Sony has revived the PlayStation Portable brand, Nintendo could fight at some point in the future. If anyone is showing that hand.

Steams has gained many advantages in entering the portable market, including an established community, brand name, and various over-the-counter gamification measures. In the future, as cross-play between platforms becomes more standard, things like SteamPal could theoretically take the switch market share.

It also continues to face challenges from other digital storefronts in PC space, theoretically opening up a new audience for Steam. Some analysts have placed the console sector in the video game industry about twice the size of the PC sector, and entering that edge of the market could only help Valves’ profits.

