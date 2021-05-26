Following one last update, Echtra Games will finish working on Torchlight III





Screenshot: Perfect World Entertainment

Yesterday, Echtra Games released the Cursed Captain update for Torchlight III, adding playable classes and new pets, and applying some bug fixes and quality of life changes to dungeon crawlers. The developers also announced that this update will be the last, as it was acquired by Zynga in March.

Founded in 2016 by Max Schaefer, co-founder of former Torchlight studio Runic Games, Echtra Games continues to develop a colorful Diablo-inspired action RPG series. Echtra Games released Torchlight III last October. It’s a great game with cool and goofy ideas, like the engineer class with evolving train pets and the cursed captain of the latest version of the Pirate / Necromancer.

Zynga acquired the studio in March of this year and set it up to run in an unreleased multi-platform action role-playing game separate from Zyngas Natural Motion Studio. Given that Perfect World Entertainment owns Torchlight, it was only a matter of time before Echtra stopped working on Torchlight III.

In a community letter posted yesterday, Echtra founder Max Shaefer said goodbye to the game created by the player and his team.

As you may have heard in the news, we were acquired by Zynga on March 2nd. As a result of this transition, we will move to something new (and exciting) and return the baton to our Perfect World partners. We absolutely enjoy our time at Torchlight III and want the best for the future of our franchise. We are grateful for the opportunity to work on it. But more than that, we are very grateful to all of you who have taken this journey with us.

that’s all. Echtras is moving forward and nothing is said about which studio Perfect World will tap to pick up the Torchlight III torch. But hey, at least we got a pirate necromancer.

