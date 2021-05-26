PS5 restock updates for Walmart, Newegg, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, etc.





Wal-Mart released a surprise restock of the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, but the supply of new eggs has run out.

At the time of writing, a disc version of the PS5 is available online at Wal-Mart, which was last restocked last Thursday. Meanwhile, Sony’s next-generation console sold out again at Newegg, which released more bundles earlier this week.

Below is a breakdown of the latest PS5 stock information from Target, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Antonline, PS Direct and more.

Amazon PS5 restock

Amazon hasn’t used the PS5 yet since the last supply replenishment in early May. A message on the retailer’s website states that Amazon does not know when or when consoles will be restocked.

Check the PS5 replenishment on Amazon.

Anton line PS5 restock

The PlayStation 5 will continue to be out of stock at Antonline, which last restocked Sony’s next-generation console on May 6.

Gamers are encouraged to monitor retailers’ social media channels, as Antonline has tended to announce restocks on Twitter in the past.

Check the PS5 replenishment on the Anton line.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

PS5 is not available on Best Buy. The last replenishment earlier this week sold out quickly. So far, retailers haven’t indicated when more units will be released.

Check the PS5 replenishment with Best Buy.

Costco PS5 restock

The PS5 is not yet in stock at Costco, which last restocked the console in April. Following Twitter game accounts such as @ Wario64 and @GYXdeals is a good way to keep up to date with news about future restocks.

Check with Costco for PS5 replenishment.

GameStop PS5 is back in stock

PS5 is not available on GameStop. Its last replenishment surged last week.

Check PS5 replenishment with GameStop.

On November 12, 2020, at an electronics store in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, employees will prepare a new Sony PlayStation 5 game console on the first day of its release. CharlyTriballeau / AFP / Getty Images Newegg PS5 Restock

PS5 will be out of stock again at New egg. Retailers released more bundles on Tuesday, but the limited replenishment sold out quickly.

Check PS5 replenishment with Newegg.

PS Direct PS5 restock

PS5 is out of stock on PS Direct. Its latest replenishment sold out within an hour last week. As with any retailer, we encourage you to follow game accounts such as @ Wario64 and @GYXdeals to stay up to date on future restocks.

Please check the replenishment of PS with PS Direct.

Target PS5 replenishment

PS5 continues to be out of stock at Target, which was last restocked on April 28th. At some point this week, according to TechRadar, there could probably be a new replenishment on Wednesday (May 26th).

Check the PS5 replenishment on the target.

Walmart PS5 restock

The PS5 is back in stock at Wal-Mart at the time of writing, but is expected to be very limited.

Check with Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

