Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Review





Audio-focused smart glasses seem like a good idea in theory. You can listen to music just by passing it through your eyewear without using earphones. However, Amazon Echo Frames and Bose Frames Tempo offer relatively mediocre sound quality compared to dedicated earphone pairs, so I haven’t tested a pair that works very well. Unfortunately, the $ 199.99 Razer Anzu Smart Glasses can’t change this impression. It looks great and the microphone captures the audio clearly, but the audio performance it offers isn’t worth the price. Ultimately, it’s best to combine good earphones with standard glasses.

Good looking

Anzu Smart Glasses are stylish, at least from the front, but look like regular glasses or sunglasses (lens interchangeable). The frame is a glossy black plastic with a rectangular or circular lens shape, with small and large sizes for each style. Seen from the front, it looks almost indistinguishable from traditional eyeglasses.

From the side, you can see that the temples are quite thick and arched before they bend and slide behind the ears. These thicker parts hold electronic devices such as speaker drivers, wireless circuits, and batteries that fire downwards. The contacts of the included dedicated charger are located on the underside, near the front of the temple. A small bump on the outside of the temple in the same position indicates a touch-sensitive control. You can tap to answer / end the call, play / pause the track, double-tap to skip forward, and triple-tap to return.

The glasses are fitted with clear blue shading lenses, and the box comes with an additional set of polarized sunglasses lenses. You can easily (and carefully) switch between them by taking out the current lens and snapping the other lenses into place. Razer does not offer prescription lenses directly, but has partnered with Lensable to offer compatible prescription lenses starting at $ 77.

Since the rating of the glasses is IPX4, it is drip-proof, but it is not completely waterproof. In addition to the charger and two sets of lenses, it comes with a synthetic leather carrying case and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Apricot battery life and apps

According to Razer, Anzu smart glasses can withstand up to 5 hours of audio playback. The glasses will automatically turn off when folded.

The Razer Audio app for Android and iOS offers some limited customization options. Volume controls are not available, but you can remap any tap gesture to another command. Equalizer presets can also be changed between three modes: default, enhanced clarity, and treble boost. But that’s it for adjusting the audio. The app can also switch between low-latency game modes, which can already be controlled by the glasses themselves by triple-tapping the touch panel and holding it down for 2 seconds.

Audio performance

Eyeglasses use a downfire screwdriver that is aimed at the ear when worn to direct the sound to the eyeglasses. Since there is only air between the driver and the ear, certain restrictions are expected compared to traditional earphones and headphones. First, angled drivers need to wear glasses near their face in order to properly angle the sound to their ears. This isn’t a problem in most cases, but if you sit just in front of your nose to keep your glasses clean while wearing a face mask, the volume and quality will be significantly reduced.

There is also no noise isolation to block distractions. In other words, the surrounding sounds can interfere with or obscure what you are listening to. It’s fine in a quiet room, but the noise of the big streets and the chattering around you are very easy to hear.

Similarly, sound leakage from glasses is dangerous. That is, everything you hear can be heard by those around you. However, the driver is very directional and the acoustic range is so narrow that it is very difficult to pick up something clearly without glasses.

In terms of sound quality, don’t expect too much bass here. Again, the complete lack of sound insulation means that a small, directional driver will rarely hit the ear with perceptible power. On our bass test track, The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” both bass synth notes and kick drum hits sound like pops that are almost non-existent, with little or no bass reaction. Weak bass is especially noticeable outdoors, and noise can interfere with low frequencies.

Find out how to test your headphones

When listening in a relatively quiet room, Jesus’ “roundabout” sounds good, but limited. The opening acoustic guitar has very little high-frequency finesse to give the texture of the strings, but you can get a little mid-low range resonance. When the song is picked up properly, the bassline and vocals are placed near the front of the mix, making the former a little more noticeable, but less powerful at low frequencies, a stable poppy note. The guitar strum and cymbals sit slightly behind and have limited high frequency response, so they don’t have as much presence as the mids.

The crystal method “Born Too Slow” has similar restrictions. The drums, synths, and vocals are all straight in the middle of the mix, with most of the presence from low mids to highs. The backbeat sounds a bit poppy and not too low, but the riffs don’t cut the mix as sharply as usual.

Glasses don’t admire audio performance, but microphones are great for phones. The test recording sounded big, clear, and easy to understand, despite a few Bluetooth artifacts.

Audio glasses still don’t work

The Razer Anzu smart glasses are stylish with interchangeable lenses and a powerful microphone, but like the other audio focus glasses we tested, they don’t sound good enough to justify the price. If you’re wearing glasses that can play music, Amazon Echo Frames are $ 20 cheaper and feature hands-free Alexa voice assistance. The BoseFrames Tempo is $ 50 more expensive, but it sounds great. Still, we recommend using good wireless or wire-free headphones a la carte.

Disadvantages

Especially weak audio with bass and treble

Since there is no sound insulation, external noise does not enter

Conclusion

The Razer Anzu smartglass doubles as an earphone, but it doesn’t sound as good as the real thing.

