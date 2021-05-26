Valve may launch portable gaming PCs by the end of the year





Valve is reportedly working on a new device that brings PC games to portable hardware running Linux. Many details are still unknown, but it seems that a handheld gaming initiative is underway at Valve, Ars Technica reports. The new device appears as "SteamPal" in Valve's Steam code, as it was first discovered by Pavel Djundik of SteamDB.

Valve’s “Neptune” controller is back in the latest Steam client beta.

There is “SteamPalGames” (GameList_View_NeptuneGames) under the name “SteamPal” (NeptuneName).

— Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 25, 2021

According to Ars sources, SteamPal is a switch-like device in that it is a handheld that runs PC games. Nvidia is said to be not functioning as a silicon partner, leaving only two players, Intel and AMD.

Of course, AMD has already provided silicon for Xbox and PlayStation 5. This is the obvious reason to suspect that it is a valve partner for such an initiative. Again, AMD’s representation in console games may be part of why Intel wants to establish such a partnership on its own. Which company will be a better partner depends, at least in part, on what price range Valve is aiming for and what battery life and performance it wants to offer.

There are several Indiegogo campaigns for handheld PC gaming devices that fall into a broad category of “switch-like,” but the concept of portable PCs has never been popular. According to Ars’ Sam Machkovech, at least one of the prototypes is considerably wider than the Nintendo Switch. The wide range, reportedly, allows for a variety of control options, including an array of gamepad buttons and triggers, a pair of joysticks, and at least one thumb-sized touchpad.

Will the valves be delivered?

Valve does not have the highest reputation when it comes to fulfilling the promises of the ecosystem. A few Steam machines have been released in partnership with OEMs, but SteamOS — Valve’s promised pride in making Linux a first-class gaming operating system — has died. Steam continues to support Linux, but efforts to build its own product ecosystem have been less successful.

The success of the Valve Index depends heavily on the type of product Valve is initially building, but it provides a recent reason to believe that Valve can handle this type of launch. Is SteamPal a device that offers both options for streaming and downloading games, or prioritizing streaming if the game exceeds SteamPal specifications? It’s said to be dockable with the monitor via USB-C, but storage options, expandability, or ports haven’t been announced yet.

Machkovech writes that while you can “check your device”, Valve may quickly change gears or choose not to release the product at all. Of course, this last option isn’t news for anyone who wanted Valve to release a third iteration in one of its franchises.

It’s hard to know what to think of this announcement, as there’s so much room left under “switch-like” sponsorship and not necessarily the x86 CPU that everyone chooses as a good target for mobile handhelds. .. Chips like Lakefield, which work relatively well in terms of power consumption, have no performance. Chips like the Ryzen 5 5500U, which have seven integrated Vega cores and can probably manage what’s reasonable in 720p, don’t reach the same power consumption as ARM chips. The Intel CPU has fallen into a similar binding. Of course, neither Intel nor AMD have anything to prevent us from offering a slightly more customized chip in terms of clocks and number of cores, so no one knows what we’ll see.

Handhelds, primarily intended for streaming from local Steam devices, may use much weaker components, which can safely reduce power consumption figures. It’s also cheaper and more likely to match the switch-on price. The problem is that handhelds, which are only suitable for local streaming, are not quite similar to Switch.

This is all a little puzzle. There are rumors that the device may be available by the end of the year, but these plans are easily interrupted by completing most of what started due to a pandemic lack of silicon or 20 years of difficulty with valves. There is a possibility.

