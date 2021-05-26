BMW announces M4 competition convertible with MxDrive





The M4 Competition Cabriolet occupies its position as the third member of Backtooth’s new M3 / M4 family, marking the first all-wheel drive M4 rug top in which M Skunk Works appeared.

The open-top 4-seater M4 is powered by an in-line 6-cylinder engine with a turbocharger and produces 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. All of these horses work at 6250 rpm below 1,000 rpm from the red line, while maximum twisting occurs at taps of 2750-5500 rpm. The 8-speed automatic transmission is now a standard kit, and BMW expects it to run around at 0-100 km / h in just 3.6 seconds.

According to the company, the torque should be directed to the rear wheels during normal driving to provide a gearhead-approved driving experience. If additional traction is required, torque is delivered to the front axle via an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. The default setting handles this transition on behalf of the driver, but in sport mode you can increase the proportion of torque to the rear wheels while BMW calls it “dynamic driving”. Interesting fact: You can turn off all that work using a “2WD” mode that eliminates DCS and provides experienced pilots with a pure rear-wheel drive experience without system intervention.

Its standard Adaptive M suspension features an electronically controlled damper with a control unit sensor that constantly monitors body movements, road conditions, and steering adjustments. It turns out that it’s not just men who are always watching. Electromagnetic control valves are said to respond within a few milliseconds and generate the right amount of damping force depending on the situation.

You don’t have to say much more about your M3 / M4 styling choices than already written. There are several new paint shades, including Brooklyn Gray and five frozen matte colors. Interesting interior options include Carami Orange and Yasmarina Blue, familiar to anyone who has seen images of hardtop variations so far this year. In addition to the screen, the space is studded with all sorts of active and passive safety features. The front and rear cameras mean that the included BMW dashcam can monitor things for 40 seconds at a time and is touted as a crash situation Nark, but adapted for some kind of continuous recording on the truck. You need to think you can.

In Canada, the BMW M4 Competition Convertible starts at $ 99,900 with a destination fee added. Production is scheduled to begin in July 2021 and the first car will arrive on our shore in August.

