Call of Duty has banned more than 350,000 players over the past year due to racism and toxicity





Image: Activision

Call of Duty Big. Call of Duty’s ban numbers are now higher.

Given the number of studios working on the series at this point as part of the Antitoxicity Progress Report today, Call of Duty staff, who may include the majority of the population, have been racist in the past year. Racist name or toxic behavior. The numbers are surprisingly high, but remember that these bans span several very large games of Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Put it down please. Like any other large-scale ban effort, all of them are relative.

Call of Duty developers continued to admit that this particular war was far from winning.

They write that there’s still a lot to do, such as improving player reporting and moderation, and supporting voice chat to help combat toxicity. Our goal is to provide players with the tools they need to manage their gameplay experience, in combination with an enforcement approach that addresses hate speech, racism, sexism and harassment.

The different teams that make up Call of Duty Voltron put more sources into detection and implementation, monitoring, database cleanup, policy reviews in a consistent and fair manner, and better communication with the community. We plan to do this by creating additional techniques for.

Competitive shooters, like any other genre, are as toxic as any other genre, and once developers allow it to spread, it’s much harder to eradicate than when comprehensive preventive efforts were encountered in advance. Will be. Toxicity, racism, and harassment can easily become cultural norms, making it more likely that players will mute and move on rather than reporting or pushing back problems. At least, the developers of Call of Duty seem to know they’re in a difficult fight before them.

They know that there is a long way to go to reach our goals. This is just the beginning.Addressing this is an ongoing effort that we do not [waver] From.

