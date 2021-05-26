Apple TV 4K (2021) Review: Much better remote, slightly faster box





It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the new Apple TV 4K. This looks similar to Apple’s first 4K streaming box introduced in 2017. Also, the daily experience is not dramatically better when compared to that device. The biggest improvement is arguably the redesigned second-generation Siri Remote bundled with the new Apple TV 4K, but can be purchased separately for $ 59.

People who have long sung the praise of the Apple TV will love this updated hardware even more. With Wi-Fi 6, faster and more robust wireless performance. (Gigabit Ethernet jacks remain on the back for wired connections.) Apple also includes support for Thread, a smart home network protocol. This will eventually be widely supported throughout the industry, even if it is relatively ineffective at this time. The biggest internal change of the latest model is the upgraded chipset. Apple has moved from the A10X Fusion to the A12 Bionic. But the A12 is far from Apple’s latest and greatest silicon. It first appeared on the iPhone XS line in 2018 and is still used on entry-level iPads and iPad Minis. That’s an improvement, but it’s not an Apple set-top box game changer.

Greater Faster Performance HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Future-Looking Threads Siri Remote’s Improved Bad Things Premium Price Much More Than Competitors Still Grumpy When Moving Between HDR and SDR No spatial audio support for AirPods

On the outside, the Apple TV 4K is indistinguishable from its predecessor. The same confusing black box that pays little attention to itself on the TV stand. Apple wanted to get rid of the shiny dust magnet side, but wasn’t so lucky. The company sticks to the traditional set-top box form factor, even though many competitors have moved to less noticeable HDMI dongles, which are usually hidden from the back of the TV.

There were some subtle technical improvements that weren’t advertised, but that type of video geek will notice. According to Vincent Teoh of HDTV Tests, Apple has almost solved the problem of darkening of Dolby Vision content. However, the 2021 Apple TV 4K does not yet support bitstream audio passthrough, so the company does not meet all the demands of home theater enthusiasts. But I’m still checking out essentials like Dolby Vision, Atmos and HDR10.

The experience of tvOS software is the same for this Apple TV 4K and its predecessor. Both menu navigation and Siri voice search seem to be significantly faster and the app loads faster than before. But the difference is often subtle. The 2017 Apple TV 4K is still well-held today in terms of performance. This is primarily because tvOS is very sophisticated at this point and does not compromise the viewing experience of face-to-face advertising or sponsored content.

The Apple TV home screen is still the basic grid for apps.

The Apple TV home screen is still the same old static grid app, and Apple is doing what it can to make the Apple TV app available. The app is also the place to aggregate TV shows and movies from numerous services and find the original Apple TV Plus. .. Ted Lasso will be back soon in case Apple hasn’t typed that message into your brain enough. The Apple TV app is fine and has good recommendations (if you’re looking for something from Netflix), but with the exception of the Apple TV Plus section, it hasn’t changed much and feels like it’s staying in place. I will.

Thankfully, Apple has recently evolved and added to tvOS with new features such as multi-user support, Apple Fitness Plus, and HomePod home theater audio. By the way, the new Apple TV 4K allows you to play audio from any HDMI device via your original HomePod. I don’t have an Apple speaker to try this out for myself, but early reports suggest that ARC audio works fine with video content. However, latency can be a major issue when trying to play games with the HomePods as speakers.

Another new trick on tvOS that is also available on older Apple TV devices is the auto-calibration feature, which uses the iPhone’s camera to process on-screen color patterns and adjust the image to make it look as good as possible. This doesn’t actually change the TV settings. Apple TV has optimized its own image settings, allowing you to switch between this calibrated balanced result and the default to see the difference. Most high-end TVs come out of the box with accurate settings, especially in cinema or calibration mode, but Apple’s features can often lead to improvements that produce warmer images. There seems to be a consensus that there is. If you’re serious about image quality, it’s worth doing a legitimate calibration to get the best results on all the different inputs of your TV.

The second-generation Apple TV 4K looks the same as the first model.

As before, the second-generation Apple TV 4K acts as a hub for HomeKit accessories. With a hub, you can remotely control these devices when you’re out of the house. When you’re at home, you can use Apple TV 4K voice commands to quickly access your smart home gadget or pull up your on-screen camera feed. Apple has also incorporated Thread, a wireless communication standard specifically developed for smart homes, into the new Apple TV 4K, which can be a hub for Thread devices to connect to and access the Internet. .. Threads need to increase the reliability of connections between devices that support the protocol and reduce response times. Apple has also incorporated it into the HomePod Mini, which is the basis for the next multi-platform Matter standard. But other tricks that were once the selling point of Apple TV, like AirPlay, can now be found on many smart TVs and even Roku devices.

Apple TV 4K video streams still offer exceptional quality, but some of the frustrations I mentioned nearly four years ago still exist on tvOS today. Apple has long allowed boxes to match the dynamic range and frame rate of playback content, but not all apps take advantage of this feature. As a result, even if your preference in the video settings is Dolby Vision with Dynamic Range Matching enabled, there will be situations where SDR content may appear unattractive due to forced HDR processing. (The new Apple TV 4K also has a weird bug that some movies are labeled as HD even when it’s very clear that 4K files are being streamed.) However, tvOS with matching enabled For best results, set to SDR by default. If you do this, YouTube will annoyingly not switch to HDR.

Live TV integration with Siri, at least with ESPN, remains frustratingly limited to a small list of providers and apps. We hope that tvOS will not only be included in single sign-on, but will also have deeper support for live TV apps such as Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

One frequently discussed argument that Apple TV owners often make to support the premium cost of hardware is that they appreciate Apple’s strict privacy policy. The new App Tracking Transparency feature recently introduced on iOS is also on tvOS. And let me tell you, the number of apps that require tracking privileges is very impressive. This platform displays a pop-up asking if you have the right to track me in other apps or websites than any other platform.

Here are just a few examples of streaming apps that have shown it so far:

ABC AT & T TV CNN Go Comedy Central Discovery Plus ESPN Fox Now FX Now Hulu Nat Geo TV Paramount Plus Sling TV TBS TNT

In my experience, Apple does not sync the selected settings between iOS and tvOS with respect to ATT. After seeing it on your iPhone, you will be prompted for all these streaming apps again. Apple seems to want to emphasize how common tracking and data sharing has become among popular streaming services.

The new Apple TV 4K has an HDMI 2.1 port, but it’s no exaggeration to say that Apple isn’t taking full advantage of its upgrade potential. If you followed the hype of next-generation consoles last year, you know that the latest Xbox consoles and PlayStation 5 support high frame rates up to 120fps. On the other hand, Apple TV 4K is the best at 60fps HDR. Apple is still considering this high frame rate, which brings significant liquidity to sports, nature documentaries, and other videos originally shot at high frame rates. (YouTube now supports 60fps on Apple TV 4K.)

However, that 60 fps cap is a nuisance for games on the platform. No one really expects the Apple TV 4K to compete with or get closer to the latest home video game consoles, but 120Hz is the responsiveness of simpler graphics titles. Can make a difference. When it comes to games, keep in mind that the new Siri Remote can’t be used as a controller like it used to be. Now you need to use a third party gamepad. The latest Xbox and PlayStation controllers are supported (including tactile sensation), and tvOS works with a variety of other controllers. If you really want to play games on Apple TV, its overall improvement.

Apple has redesigned the Siri Remote. It’s now bigger and much easier to use.

We covered the new Siri Remote in our own review, but since it’s bundled with the Apple TV 4K, here’s a summary. Very good. The large and thick design is easy to handle (and hard to lose), and the circular cross key turns out to be more intuitive to many who were confused by the trackpad of older remote controls. The center button allows you to move your thumb in small increments to navigate in the same way, but if you like the large gesture area of ​​the original Siri Remote, this may seem more restrictive. Overall, I think Apple has made absolutely the right move in the design change. Dramatically easy to use.

One of the features I continue to want Apple TV 4K to offer is spatial audio for AirPods owners. It seems that it may be a visceral experience to be able to create a private bubble of surround sound when looking at the largest screen in the house. I know there are technical challenges and Apple TVs don’t have the same sensors as the iPhone and iPad, but I hope Apple will someday bring spatial audio to the platform.

Apple TV 4K is expensive, but it offers a prestigious streaming experience.

If you have an original Apple TV 4K, there’s really no wise reason to upgrade to a new one. Wi-Fi 6 is convenient, and threads may one day be important for smart homes, but now it’s not. Otherwise, you get a slightly faster experience than what the old box is possible. Buy Siri Remote and call it a day.

But if you’re coming from an older or very expensive Apple TV HD, the suggestion is the same as usual: you get a very good 4K streaming gadget at a fraction of the price of the Apple TV 4K. You can put it in. However, it is unlikely to provide the same user experience and reliable performance. Alternatively, some apps may not support Dolby Vision or Atmos as much as the Apple TV. Apple TV 4K is still expensive, but it’s also the best streaming experience you’ll find in one box, especially if you’re well-established in the Apple ecosystem. Does this new hardware feel like a real upgrade or a big leap from the 2017 Apple TV 4K? No, it’s not. But at least they got the remote right right.

Photograph by Chris Welch / Zavage

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos