WWDC 2021: What to expect at Apple’s June event





It was officially within two weeks of the Apples Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC 2021 is this year’s virtual event, with Apple planning to announce iOS 15, watchOS 8, and more. Read on to summarize everything Apple can announce at this year’s event.

WWDC is all online

This year, WWDC will begin on Monday, June 7th. This will return to the normal start date of the event after Apple postponed WWDC until the end of June last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, Apple is sticking to the WWDC 2021 virtual format.

WWDC 2021 will begin with a special event keynote at 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time). The event is streamed directly from Apple Park and is available for viewing via Apple’s website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. Following the keynote, Apple will host its annual State of the Union address. This will take place on June 7th at 2:00 pm EST / 5 pm EST and will be available from the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

As last year’s standard, WWDC Keynote will be a pre-recorded video with high production value, beautiful video shoots at Apple Park, and the appearance of multiple Apple executives and engineers.

In addition to the Keynote and Allied Powers, WWDC 2021 will include the Apple Design Awards, which includes video components at 2:00 am on June 10, this year. PT / 5 pm ET.

There is also a pavilion for WWDC 2021. Apple says this provides an easy way for developers to explore sessions, labs, and special activities related to a particular topic. Apple will also host a digital lounge for WWDC 2021. These lounges offer text-based question and answer sessions, as well as special activities related to developer tools.

Finally, WWDC 2021 offers over 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs and more. The company says this will allow developers to provide unprecedented access to Apple engineers and designers.

iOS 15

As always, we expect one of WWDC’s biggest focal points this year to be on the iPhone with the introduction of iOS 15. Last year there was a flood of leaks about what to expect from iOS 14, but Apple continues to do a better job. Things are obscured this year. Nevertheless, there are still some rumors about what Apple can prepare for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.

Most of the current details about iOS 15 are in favor of the Bloomberg report in April. In the report, Mark Gurman outlined some of the features that may come with this year’s update to iOS 15.

One of Apple’s particular focus is reportedly on new ways to manage notifications. The report explains that users can set different notification settings depending on their current status, such as working, sleeping, and custom categories. The menu for accessing these controls is reportedly in the Control Center and the lock screen, which is said to have been redesigned this year.

The report explained:

You also have the option to set an automatic reply to the message, depending on the status of the message. This improves the current auto-reply feature, which is only available while you are currently driving. Apple has added some unique notification features such as silent mode and sleep mode, but this is the first time Apple has provided system-wide functionality to change notifications according to user status.

IOS 15 concept by Parker Ortolani

Apple is also reportedly working on changing iMessage. The long-term goal is to make iMessage a more social network and more like WhatsApp, but it’s unclear what new features will be introduced this year.

Apple will also continue to focus on privacy with new features in iOS 15. The company is reportedly developing the ability to show users which apps are silently collecting data. This happens just a few months after Apple officially released the App Tracking Transparency feature in iOS 14.5.

According to another rough report, iOS 15 also includes food tracking support for the Health app. This may be similar to what third-party apps such as MyFitnessPal and FoodNoms already offer, but it’s integrated into the operating system. Other rumors suggest that a redesigned control center and dual biometric support may come this year.

Interestingly, Apple has already announced some new accessibility features, saying it will be available on the iPhone later this year. These features, such as background noise, may be available as part of iOS 15. In fact, the screenshots shared by Apple could even have a glimpse of the design changes in iOS 15.

iPadOS 15

As the new iPad Pro review shows, the iPad OS is lagging behind. If Apple is overhauling the iPad OS, it will be announced at WWDC 2021 in June.

Bloomberg reports that iPadOS 15 will bring the “most important update” to the iPad home screen since 2010. This update is provided to allow users to place widgets anywhere on the iPad home screen, mimicking the features found on the iPhone. Last year on iOS14.

As the M1 chip powers the new iPad Pro, there are many potential changes that Apple may be preparing for the iPad OS 15 this year. This includes support for professional applications such as Xcode and Final Cut Pro, and new multitasking systems. It’s not yet known if these features will be available this year, but it’s at the top of the wish list for many iPad OS users.

watchOS 8

For the Apple Watch, Apple will announce watchOS 8 at WWDC this year. So far, we haven’t heard rumors about what changes Apple can make to this year’s Apple Watch, but there are certainly some uncontrollable achievements that Apple can focus on. It is in.

My colleague Zac Hall specifically called on Apple to introduce new always-on-display features that have been available since Apple Watch Series 5 this year.

Basic extensions to support always-on display include Apples Now Playing view, navigation on the map, and active countdown in the Timer app. Currently, Playing and Maps actively take over the watch face by default, but neither of these features support constant display. I argue that the timer app should also take over the watch face when it counts down aggressively, but decides to start supporting proper always-on display.

Be sure to update this post as rumors begin to grow about what you can expect from watchOS 8.

read more:

macOS 12

I had some questions about naming this year’s macOS release, but the references found in the March Apples WebKit documentation code seem to confirm that Apple is jumping to macOS 12 this year. The macOS naming is particularly noteworthy this year as Apple jumped from macOS 10.15 Catalina to macOS 11 Big Sur. This was the first significant change in macOS naming conventions since the introduction of Mac OS X in 2000.

Currently, there are few signs of what might be new in this year’s macOS 12. A report from Bloomberg simply shows that this year’s macOS release is “minor” compared to the redesign we saw last year. With the 9to5Mac concept, Parker Ortolani envisioned new Mac apps, notification improvements, and new privacy features this year.

tvOS15 and HomePod

To conclude the software platform, Apple’s update on the WWDC 2021 is tvOS 15, powering the Apple TV and HomePod. With the full-size HomePod deprecated, it’s unclear what new features you can expect from this year’s tvOS 15. Be sure to update this post when you get the last minute rumors.

New MacBook Pro

WWDC is generally a software-focused event, but hardware announcements are not uncommon. At WWDC 2020 last year, Apple didn’t announce new hardware, but at WWDC 2019, Apple announced the Mac Pro and its companion Pro Display XDR. In general, Apple makes product announcements at WWDC limited to those related to developers.

Jon Prosser reported this week that the new MacBook Pro has been confirmed to appear at WWDC.

Apple’s next MacBook Pro update is expected to bring a new design, Apple Silicon, to the interior, perhaps with upgraded mini LED display technology. The new design is said to be as flat as the iPad Pro and is reported to be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. It’s rumored that the MacBook Pro logo underneath the display will also be removed, but ports such as HDMI and MagSafe will return with the SD card slot.

The internal Apple silicon chip is likely to resemble the M1X, and Bloomberg reports that it features a 10-core design with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. Apple offers two variations of the chip. One is a 16 GPU core and the other is a 32 GPU core.

Other hardware possibilities

In addition to the MacBook Pro, Apple is working on updates for the Mac mini, large-screen iMac, MacBook Air, and Mac Pro. Of these machines, only the new Mac mini could be announced at WWDC.

According to a recent report, the new Mac mini has a redesigned chassis with an M1X processor inside. This is the same chip you would expect to see on a redesigned MacBook Pro, so a new Mac mini could be announced at WWDC as well.

The new big-screen iMac, redesigned MacBook Air, and Mac Pro are further down Apple’s roadmap. We do not expect these products to be announced at WWDC.

In general, Apple has limited product launches at WWDC to those related to developers, and the MacBook Pro seems to be in compliance with the bill.

WWDC 2021: Summary

Of all Apple events, WWDC is usually the most surprising and expects it to happen this year. WWDC’s big events are expected to include iOS 15, macOS 12, and more, but there’s plenty of room for surprise.

Do you have a forecast for WWDC 2021? What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

