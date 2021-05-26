Kyocera DuraXE Epic Review | PCMag





Kyocera will provide AT & T with DuraXE Epic ($ 269.99), a solid voice phone that will be a reliable companion. DuraXE Epic has all the traditional strengths of Kyocera. In particular, it has an almost unbreakable body and very clear voice quality. It’s expensive, but it sets the standard for voice performance in AT & T and is an editor’s choice.

Built to be beaten

The DuraXE Epic is mostly made of smooth black plastic with rubber bumpers on the corners. It measures 4.36 x 2.22 x 1.07 inches (HWD) and weighs 6.8 ounces. The size is very similar to the Sonim XP3 or Kyocera Verizon phones. However, Sonim’s phone is dull black.

As always, durability is Kyocera’s selling point. The phone is waterproof (IP68 rated) and designed to withstand a 5 foot drop into concrete. The back is removable, but for durability it’s screwed instead of snapped. The rest of the body is decorated with buttons. There is an SOS button on one side, a push-to-talk button on the other side, and a speakerphone and end-of-call key on the top of the phone. The SOS and PTT buttons can be set to open any app, so you can use them as camera keys, for example.

After dropping the phone a few times, there was only minor visual damage.

There is a large bumper at the bottom of the case that catches most of the impact of dropping your smartphone. It’s nice to say that a half-dozen drop from 5 feet onto a textured stone caused a slight cosmetic damage to the bumper. There were no actual scratches or breaks between the flip foam and the large plastic body during the test period.

There is a bright 1.08 inch, 102 x 90 pixel monochrome screen on the outside for status and caller ID information. Inside, there is a 2.6-inch, 320 x 240 pixel LCD. The keypad consists of smooth, click-like buttons separated by plastic ridges, dedicated to starting and ending calls, switching to speakerphone, and activating a very basic voice command system. It has a button.

Many of the phone’s enterprise-centric features are targeted at AT & T’s First Net subscribers who use a dedicated network for public safety and first responders. For example, the headset jack accepts a special push-to-talk headset that locks into the phone and has charging contacts for mass chargers that hold multiple phones at once.

The phone will hug your face tightly.Speed ​​and clarity

This is a 4G phone, no problem. AT & T’s current 5G networks have little impact on such telephone tables. Band 2/5/12/14/66, a very AT & T-focused set, is supported. DuraXe Epic gets ideal AT & T coverage, but can drop to 3G if you try to bring it abroad.

Inside the DuraXEE pic is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, and its main competitor, the Sonim XP3, uses the old 210. According to Qualcomm, the 215 has faster performance, faster downloads with carrier aggregation, better voice quality, better camera quality, and testing DuraXE Epic confirms that.

There is an SOS button on one side, but you can reprogram it.

The DuraXE Epic is clearly faster than the XP3 and many other voice phones such as the Nuu F4l and Nokia 6300 (though the Sunbeam F1, which uses a faster processor, is not). According to Qualcomm, the 215 is 50% faster than the 210. You can’t run benchmarks on these phones, but you’ll see speed gains with daily use.

See how to test your phone

Like other voice phones, Hotspot uses a Category 4 LTE modem and is much slower than premium smartphones. In our tests, the download speed has reached 33.8Mbps, which is much better than Sonim’s 24.5Mbps. The Samsung Galaxy S20 in the same location pulled down 129Mbps for more advanced modems. Wi-Fi calling is not supported.

All phones with 4G calls have HD voice. Here, voice quality is further enhanced by the EVS voice codec, also known as Ultra HD voice calls. EVS only activates when you’re calling another EVS phone (which primarily means a high-end smartphone), but when it’s on, additional bandwidth distinguishes between voice and high background noise. I can do it. First responders and construction workers appreciate the support.

Underneath the well-designed keypad are two large speakers.

The DuraXE Epic speakers are on the louder side of the voice call, but not always that loud. The sound comes from the large dual speakers underneath the keyboard. I measured 95dB with the earpiece and 92.6dB with 6 inches from the speaker. The sound quality was different from other voice phones. Probably because of EVS, it’s a little bigger and a little sharper. In addition to earpieces and speakerphones, you can use a 3.5mm or Bluetooth headset.

The 1,770mAh battery provided the best talk time of any voice phone I recently tested. 9 hours, 26 minutes, or about 2 hours longer than most competing phones.

If you’re used to voice phones with poor cameras, you’ll be amazed at the DuraXE Epic. Like the XP3, it has one 5MP camera, but the photos are bright and crisp. It’s not the best choice if it’s 100%. In one of my bald head photos, my forehead was bright enough to squint. However, all other test shots using the DuraXE Epic looked much clearer than the muddy shots produced by XP3. It’s not comparable to smartphone photos, but much better than the blurry low-resolution images of other voice phones.

The Kyocera DuraXE Epic photo (left) is almost brighter and clearer than the Sonim XP3 photo (right).Software: very basic

Like many 4G voice phones today, DuraXE Epic is based on Android, but in this case it’s Android 10, not Android 8.1 as seen on other devices.

The basic interface is much faster and more responsive than most voice phones. For music, there are FM radios and music players that play files from local storage. There is also a web browser and a very basic email program. There is no way to sync your contacts with your smartphone or cloud service.

One nice thing is that group text messages work well. This is not always reliable with voice calls. The group text is properly threaded and when you reply it will reply to the entire group.

However, predictive text software is strange. Instead of automatically selecting the most common words in your tap sequence, you’ll see the words that would appear if you used a triple tap (usually Gibberish) by default, followed by predictive options. Must be clicked to select. You need more clicks than you need.

I didn’t test AT & T’s push-to-talk software because it requires a special subscription, but at least it doesn’t drain the battery while running in the background like the Kyocera Duraforce Ultra 5G UW.

Sonim XP3 (left) and Kyocera DuraXE Epic (right).Tough and competent

Sonim XP3 is a very good voice phone. The Kyocera DuraXE Epic is a bit better and has won the Editor’s Choice Award. If you find that the prices are the same, DuraXE Epic is AT & T’s top choice.

Both phones are expensive, but you can get what you pay for in terms of durability, reliability and volume. Since the XP3 is an old phone, it can be found at a significantly lower cost and the equations can change a bit. If you need a small voice phone for less than $ 100, look at the Nokia 63004G instead. But if all you need is a phone that can be used to remove cement, listen on a siren or drifter, or use most of the day between recharges, the DuraXE Epic is worth a penny.

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos