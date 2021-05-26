Minecraft Dungeons has officially released the “Hidden Depths” DLC and major free upgrades.Change logs are available





If you enjoy everything Minecraft Dungeons offers, today will be a good day. Mojang Studios officially releases the Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depths DLC today. This adds a wide range of additional content for players to enjoy in this co-op-focused action RPG adventure. Hidden Depths DLC from Minecraft Dungeons is the fifth premium extension of Mojang Studios’ Minecraft spin-off and is now available on Minecraft Dungeons on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4, and Switch.

Hidden Depths includes three new levels that take place underwater, creating a vibrant and gorgeous environment for players to explore. Going underwater also presents unique challenges such as dashing arrow physics, changes in oxygen levels, etc. In addition, players need to overcome hordes of new mob types, including additional variations of existing mobs such as guardians, drowning, and sunken skeletons. Players don’t waste this because Mojang Studios has added a lot of powerful gear to discover and experiment with.

VPN Deal: $ 16 Lifetime License, $ 1 or More Monthly Plan

Players can get the Hidden Depths DLC from Minecraft Dungeons alone, or get the Minecraft Dungeons Season Pass to get the Hidden Depths DLC above Howling Peaks and Flames of the Nether. Either way, you’ll get a lovely baby turtle makeup pet!

But there is something here for everyone. Minecraft Dungeons is also rolling out a completely free update with Hidden Depths. This adds new enchantments, balance changes and bug fixes, and all-new features for RAID captains. These powerful mobs are scattered throughout the world of Minecraft Dungeons, and defeating them makes all of their levels more powerful. However, if you succeed, you will get very powerful loot.

Finally, the Minecraft Dungeons Anniversary Event kicks off today with numerous challenges and seasonal trials for players. Winning these trials will give you special equipment to celebrate the year of Minecraft Dungeons, including new armor, melee weapons, bows, and cosmetic capes.

Free updates for Minecraft Dungeons and Hidden Depths are included in the Xbox Game Pass for Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, if you want a complete Hidden Depths experience, get a Premium DLC or Minecraft Dungeons Season Pass. You can also play with friends who own Hidden Depths to access all the content.

If you’re hesitant to try Minecraft Dungeons, be aware that it’s one of our favorites and one of the best games on Xbox.

Here is the complete change log for the Hidden Depths DLC and 1.9.1.0 patch update for Minecraft Dungeons:

Hidden Depths DLCDLC Features 3 New Underwater Missions Salty New Mobs and Enemy Mix New Weapons, Gears, Artifacts 2 New Skins and Baby Turtle Pets New Weapons

Anchor (Proximity) Encrusted Anchor (Original Proximity) Bubble Bow (Remote) Bubble Burster (Original Remote) Coral Blade (Proximity) Sponge Striker (Original Proximity) Harpoon Crossbow (Remote) Heavy Duty Harpoon (Original Remote)

New Armor Squid Armor Glow Squid Armor (Unique) Turtle Armor Nimble Turtle Armor (Unique) New Artifact Guardian’s Eyes Harpoon Quiver Elixir’s Satchel Snack’s Satchel Free Update Raid Captain Defeat these dangerous enemies and the way you play the game It will change soon. Defeating them will drop one of the two tokens. One instantly increases the threat level of the mission and the other adds rule modifiers to the current mission. Tow tokens and survive missions to earn special raid captain rewards. Reward at the end of the mission. Find these raid captains and add new levels of challenges and rewards to your missions! New Enchantment Guarding Strike (Melee) Luck of the Sea (Armor) Multi-Charge (Ranged) Refreshment (Ranged & Melee) Rush (Armor) Disable screen shake Accessibility Add a toggle to the settings to allow players to enable or disable screen shake. I made it.10 new achievements / trophy bug fixes for unlocking in adventure Fixed some crashes that could occur during gameplay Local co-op on PlayStation 4 without signing in to a Microsoft account You can now play Properly update the progress and achievement progress of merchants Poison damage is now proportional to the power of the item Artifact Summoned pets can no longer destroy Scatter Mines Iron Golems can no longer be heard after the Golem died. Online cooperation Fixed an issue where the Flaming Quiver and Thundering Quiver arrows would cause instant kill damage when deflected by a mob in Deflectingench. Antment Save Progress Fixed some anti-virus software that prevented Powershaker explosions no longer block other players’ arrows Secret places no longer use placeholder narration when completing missions Die in underhaul After that, fixed the possibility that the player could be trapped in the cage. The player is no longer available.’Return to checkpoint while down. Removed unwanted sounds from the hero’s download screen. Enemy arrow bees Fixed an issue that didn’t damage the TNT crash on falling blocks, gates, and geomancer walls Fixed the “Subtitle” option in the accessibility settings as well as the other options. Proper environmental protection armor properties when equipped with rugged climbing gear that does not produce the distinctive shimmering sound of weeping vine bows, bone kazil, living vine armor, and golden piglin armor when dropped during gameplay Fixed an issue that didn’t mitigate damage Fixed an issue where key golems would fall off the desert ground Temple Fix Players are considered to have both melee and remote inventory screen weapons Upload when playing in Xbox Cloud games / Increased spacing between artifact icons on the download hero screen HUD overlapping touch controls and F when playing in Xbox Cloud games Fixed Ect Counter Fixed an issue that fired in the air after a mob was killed Fire Trail Enchantment now allows you to select chat wheel messages using D-Pad Daily Trial Modifier “Melee” 50% of mobs have weakened enchantments “no longer applies to remote mobs Artifact charges are no longer triggered after picking up consumables Using both outlines and background highlights in your friends list Improved focus indicator readability Known issues Players may receive an “Unable to verify game ownership” error message during mission playthrough if the ancient guardian battle does not begin at the Abyssal monument There is a disconnection of the internet before it finishes The mission soft rocks the game. The conduit completed the session update on May 26, 2021 at 2:20 pm CST. Here is the official change log for the HiddenDepthsDLC and 1.9.1.0 patch updates.

Mojang Studios has officially released a change log for Hidden Depths DLC and a 1.9.1.0 patch update for Minecraft Dungeons. Added a complete list of bug fixes, features, and changes above. There are also some known issues to keep in mind. To get Hidden Depths DLC-specific features, players must purchase DLC or play with friends who own the DLC. However, all bug fixes and patch updates are available to all players on all platforms.

The next era of Dungeon Minecraft Dungeon Season Pass

Explore a new world with Minecraft Dungeons.

It was a busy first year for Minecraft Dungeons, but now the ARPG dungeon crawl Minecraft spin-off has four new expansions planned and looking ahead for its future. The first three expansion packs, howling peaks, nether flames, and hidden depths are now available. Players will get a Season Pass and will be able to access the fourth expansion pack as soon as it is released.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link. learn more.

Seems like a sharper review: The Konftel Cam10 is a $ 100 shy and really good webcam

It’s hard to find a good webcam that doesn’t cost around $ 200 these days, but fortunately the Konftel Cam 10 is a good fit. Just under $ 100, this full HD webcam is designed for businesses and offices, but anyone who needs a good everyday webcam can use it. Make sure you have enough lighting.

I like big ones … I like thick ones These are the best gaming mice for people with big hands

A good gaming mouse is important for anyone trying to get started with PC games. However, if you have large hands, you may have a hard time finding a mouse that feels comfortable. Thankfully, there are many plus-size mouse options on the market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos