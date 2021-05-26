RedSail Technologies Wins Progress Sitefinity 2021 Website of the Year Award in Portal Category





Spartanberg, South Carolina, May 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / -RedSail Technologies, LLC today announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the 2021 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards in the Portal category. Since 2011, the Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards has recognized the outstanding digital experience that partners and customers provide to their customers and end users. This year’s contest will bring customers and partners who need to adapt their site experience to the business environment caused by the pandemic and provide a comprehensive digital experience across their engagement landscape of customers, prospects, partners, and employees. I was commended.

RedSail Technologies’ mission is to enhance the role of independent pharmacies and the health of the community by building the country’s most clinically advanced and economically sustainable networks. Our commitment to our customers and the important role they play in the community is solid and continues to transcend the power of the environment.

John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President of Core Products at Progress, said: “2021 is not only the 10th anniversary of the award, but also the year that our customers and partners have had to quickly adapt their experience to address pandemic-related challenges that no one could have predicted. It’s exciting to see what the winners are doing. We’re using Progress technology to transform the industry and often improve our lives. “

Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that enables developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize, and scale a personalized omni-channel user experience. .. Sitefinity enables organizations to build and manage innovative and engaging customer experiences with the ability to streamline marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges, and enhance the customer journey. ProgressSitefinity is complemented by a portfolio of Progress solutions, from front-end UI to intelligent decision making and data. It provides a seamless and integrated experience for your entire business, including connectivity.

“The RedSail team is very proud to have demonstrated focus and agility to perform this important task for our customers during the pandemic. By partnering with Sitefinity on the new RedSail Hub portal, We were able to create a solution that pleases us. Customers. ” Bob Bates, Executive Vice President of RedSail Technologies, said.

Winners of the 2021 Website of the Year Awards were evaluated in six categories: visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation, and importance, and were selected by open ballot with over 5,600 votes. It was. For more information, please visit our website. Award of the Year “page.

ProgressProgress offers key products for developing, deploying, and managing influential business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to increase the productivity of our technology team and is deeply involved in both the open source and commercial developer communities. With Progress, organizations accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process of configuring, deploying, and scaling apps, making critical data and content more accessible and secure, and competing. You can achieve powerful differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, over 100,000 corporate customers, and a strong community of 3 million developers are leveraging Progress to power their applications. For more information on progress, please visit www.progress.comor + 1-800-477-6473.

About RedSail Technologies RedSail Technologies, LLC features Pioneer Rx, Integra, PowerLine, QS / 1, and PUBLIQ Software, brands that offer state-of-the-art comprehensive healthcare and government software solutions. With the country’s largest independent pharmacy network and the most installed pharmacy management system, RedSail Technologies once again makes patient care a competitive and profitable advantage. Independent institutional pharmacies have been passionate and supportive of the software market for over 40 years, and government software has been outstanding for over 50 years. RedSail Technologies uses targeted customer service and high-performance products to help customers rethink what is possible and plausible for the diverse communities in which they serve their businesses and services. ..

