Google’s Data Cloud Summit offers a wide range of new features





In this week’s preview of the Google Data Cloud Summit, he said he expects to announce some exciting technologies for AI, machine learning, data management, and analytics. Google wasn’t disappointed with the division.

The mission of Google Cloud is to accelerate the transformational capabilities of all organizations through data-driven innovation. It’s a theme that shouldn’t surprise everyone, but in the case of Google, it’s backed by a number of new technologies and innovations.

In this article, I’ll unpack and analyze some of the announcements from this busy week. This is just a pesticide application of what has been announced.

Google Cloud

Google

Vertex AI

For those who missed it, Google announced Vertex AI on May 18th at Google I / O.

A well-known fact in the machine learning (ML) world is that deploying an ML model in production takes much longer than developing it. It assumes you can find the talent to work on the project first.

Google has taken the time to learn important lessons about building, deploying, and maintaining ML models in production. That knowledge forms the foundation and design of Vertex AI, combining Google Cloud services for building ML under a single integrated UI and API, simplifying the building, training, and deployment of large-scale machine learning models. Did.

Vertex is an end-to-end AI managed service

Google

Vertex AI has all the tools you need to manage your data on a single platform and prototype, experiment, deploy, interpret, and monitor your models in production without the need for formal ML training. ..

This last point is important given the lack of talent. The data scientist does not have to be an ML engineer.

It’s nice to see Google Cloud add this feature, as no one has questioned its technical capabilities, but companies were looking for ways to simplify and tune ML. And here it is.

Dataplex

Data resides in multiple locations, such as data lakes, data warehouses, and other specialized data marts for most organizations. In this scenario, the customer needs to define and apply a consistent policy across all data, regardless of where the data physically resides.

Dataplex is an intelligent data fabric that enables centralized management, monitoring, and governance of data across all storage and analytics systems, and secure access from a variety of analytics and data science tools. Dataplex includes Google Cloud and open source tools, and incorporates Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities.

Dataplex is another example of a feature that frees you time and effort to abstract from your infrastructure and focus on your business.

Data stream

Everyone wants to integrate and analyze data faster and use less system resources to make it happen. Change Data Capture (CDC) identifies changes to synchronize your database more efficiently. CDC is a requirement for providing replication capabilities between different data sources. Standard data replication methods are costly, cumbersome to set up, and require considerable administrative overhead to run on a large scale.

Datastream is a serverless cloud-native change data capture (CDC) and replication service. Datastream reads CDC events (inserts, updates, and deletes) from the source database and writes those events to the data destination with minimal delay.

Data streams are a major step away from batch processing, which is used by many companies. Enterprises can now synchronize data between heterogeneous databases, storage systems, and applications with minimal latency to support real-time analytics, database replication, and event-driven architecture.

Analysis hub

Sharing and exchanging data with other organizations is not easy, especially due to increasing security threats and privacy regulations. However, some companies need shared data to run their businesses effectively.

Batch data pipelines are expensive and unreliable to run. As a result, multiple copies of the data can be created, disrupting the data governance process.

Analytics Hub is a new service built on Google’s petabyte-scale serverless cloud data warehouse, BigQuery.

The BigQuerys architecture separates compute and storage, allowing data publishers to share data without multiple copies. You can use BigQuery’s streaming capabilities to deliver and use your data in real time.

Analytics Hub is built on BigQuery capabilities and exchanges data by implementing exchanges with shared datasets. The shared dataset contains a view of the data that you want to deliver to your subscribers. Exchange ensures that your shared datasets are organized and secure. By default, Exchange is completely private. That is, only users and groups who have permission to access can view or subscribe to the data. You can also create internal exchanges and leverage public exchanges provided by Google. One of the interesting differences from other companies on the market is that Analytics Hub includes visualizations (as opposed to having to rely on third parties) and a unique dataset that Google can provide, such as Google search trends. Is to be able to provide customers with access to. Example. Finally, publish the shared dataset to Exchange to make it available to subscribers.

BigQuery Omni and Looker for Microsoft Azure

BigQuery Omni is a multi-cloud analytics solution that provides access to securely analyze data across Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and now Microsoft Azure. The BigQuery User Interface (UI) is a single pane that uses standard SQL and the BigQuery API throughout the data silo. BigQuery Omni with Anthos allows you to query data without having to manage the underlying infrastructure.

Looker is a business intelligence platform that helps you easily research, analyze, and share real-time business analytics. Looker allows you to connect, analyze, and visualize data across Google Cloud, AWS, on-premises databases, and the entire Microsoft Azure announcement.

Money slides

I hate to say that, but I love slide decks. Many say we don’t want you to die in PowerPoint, and I answer and bring the slides. You see, I’m a visual learner and I see bigger ideas on big and dangerous charts. The graph below shows that Gooogle Clouds is committed to delivering value to all data users throughout the data lifecycle. And I think that’s a big deal.

Google provides data services to everyone

Google

Summary

Google has announced new features that address your key challenges in data processing, sharing, and analytics.

You can see that Google was a data company from the beginning and now offers its customers features developed for internal use. Other cloud providers may have similar capabilities, but I think Google should have an edge in managing and analyzing data because of its legacy. If you’re using Google Cloud for many conversations with CIOs and business leaders, it’s for data and AI. This all makes sense, right?

The Google Data Cloud Summit is a must-see event for anyone using or considering using Google Cloud technology. But don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch the content on demand right after the live broadcast of each event.

Note: Moor Insights & Strategy writers and editors may have contributed to this article.

