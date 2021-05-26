Dunedin: New Zealand’s Dark Hero of Technological Innovation





Thursday, May 27, 2021 6:04 am Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

Many kiwis don’t know that, but Dunedin has long been home to some of New Zealand’s top tech sector companies and continues to grow as a hub for homemade software and technology innovators. Once thought of as just a student district, more tech companies are now thriving in the heart of the city than ever before.

Dunedin-based tech companies are opening up a position in the world with some amazing niches. For example, AD Instruments is the world’s leading creator of DAQ software and hardware used in research applications at various universities.

Other successful tech companies that call Dunedin home include CodeLingo, which automatically scans and corrects coding errors, and EducationPerfect, an online learning toolkit. One of the most successful companies is Pocketsmith, a personal finance software currently used in 191 countries around the world. Dunedin is also where Sir Ian Taylor began his company Animation Research, which specializes in computer animation.

In one section of the city, you can now find many tech startups. The warehouse district is home to many start-ups on the grounds of old hats and textile mills. After struggling to find a commercial tenant, the landlord decided to turn the location into a coworking space and grew up from there. The next step is to complete the Investors Lab, a prototyping workshop used by gadget and hardware startups.

Meanwhile, Dunedin-based cloud software company Timely was recently acquired by an overseas buyer. The business offers cloud software services for booking management that are often used by people in the beauty and fitness industries. This makes it easier for customers to make reservations online and allows business owners to spend less time managing reservations. The exact sales amount has not been announced, but it has been confirmed to exceed $ 100 million.

© Scoop media

The 20 years of independent publishing to join the Scoop Citizen Community is a milestone, but your support is essential to keeping Scoop prosperous. We use thedig.nz to provide a new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Today, the Scoop Foundation’s more sustainable financial support for public journalism helps keep these important and participatory media services in place. Please check the details and join us.

Click here for details on becoming a member

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos