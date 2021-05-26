Repairing a new Apple TV remote is more difficult than just unscrewing





Famous for making product repairs difficult, Apple has given us a true head scratcher for repair situations with next-generation streaming remotes.

The problem here is a pair of screws that seem to be semi-easy to repair, but never. iFixit has demolished the second-generation Siri Remote that ships with the latest Apple TV 4K streaming box and found that these two screws on the outside of the remote control basically do nothing. In other words, don’t expect a new remote control or its battery to be easily repaired.

First, Apple’s new wand features an integrated aluminum outer casing design. So, while minimal and pretty, this probably already turns out to be difficult to tinker with. Therefore, you might think that with a pair of small screws near the remote control’s charging port, you can easily access the one that is most likely to need repair with this remote control, the battery. You will be wrong.

The previous generation Siri remote control (left) shown next to the new remote control (right). There are two small screws at the bottom of the new remote control. They do nothing. Photo courtesy of Chris Welch / The Verge

Instead, iFixits video decomposition showed that if Im honestly didn’t go anywhere, the small plate covering the Lightning port was the sin of another Siri Remote. To get inside the remote control, iFixit uses some special tools to unbutton the remote control, remove smaller screws and smaller component parts, twist the inner frame of the remote control from the aluminum shell, and squeeze the logic board. I had to remove it from the screw. Take out the remote control skeleton and finally the 1.52Wh battery. Oh, that cable is soldered along with the Lightning port cable, making DIY repairs even more difficult.

Is it totally surprising that the next generation Siri Remote doesn’t have a simple repair feature? Well, no. of course not. Repairing the first generation Siri wand was all about it as well. Apple is also renowned for lobbying against repair rights laws, showing internal conflicts about its position on the issue and protecting itself from criticisms of how difficult it is to fix the product. Uses malicious arguments for. Especially when it comes to unique component parts and repair procedures.

But with a remote control with a rechargeable battery, Apple certainly makes it difficult to actually get in there and access one of the ones most likely to need replacement in the future. Also, fooling us with a pair of screws that has little impact on repairability does not mean that we are at the forefront of repair.

