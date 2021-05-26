



Environmentally friendly household products

We all know that there is a problem with the environment, but what can we do to help? Fortunately, switching to eco-friendly products has never been easier, making your home as eco-friendly as possible.

Focus on what you can do to help your home environment. Here are 15 ways to make your home eco-friendly with more eco-friendly products. Remember to do everything you can or do nothing, knowing that an eco-friendly home starts with a small step in the right direction.

The best environmentally friendly household items

Philips LED non-dimming matte bulb

LED bulbs use about 90% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and about 10% less energy than older CLF low energy bulbs and are significantly longer lasting. These bulbs come from a reputable brand and are sold in multi-packs, so you can replace all the bulbs in your home.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Low Flow Fixed Shower Head

With a low flow shower head, you can reduce water usage by up to 60%. The problem is that some low flow shower heads make you feel like you are taking a shower under a drop of water. This model maintains impressive water pressure and comes with 5 spray settings.

Home Depot for sale

SF Bay Coffee OneCUP Compostable Coffee Pod

Pod coffee machines are very convenient, but disposable pods create a lot of waste. However, these pods can be fully composted, making them a much more environmentally friendly option. You can choose from several delicious coffee varieties based on your taste.

Sold by Amazon

Vitamix FoodCycler

This impressive device can turn food waste into compost in 4-8 hours. Not only does it reduce the amount of food waste by 90%, it can also be used immediately as compost or fertilizer. If you like the idea of ​​composting food waste, but don’t have the patience to do it the traditional way, then FoodCycler is for you.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Arche Carbonator III

If you’re a heavy drinker of sparkling water, selzer, or soda, you’re probably not happy with the number of bottles you pass through. Even if it is recycled, a large amount of energy is required for recycling. This device carbonates the water in reusable bottles, significantly reducing waste. You can add a citrus squeeze to add flavor or buy soda syrup.

Sold by Amazon

Pyrex simply stores glass food storage containers

Not only do these containers keep leftovers fresh longer to reduce food waste, but the body of each container is made of glass, reducing the use of plastic. They come in a range of sizes and shapes to suit the food.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Food hugger Reusable silicone food saver

If you throw away more fresh produce than you need, these food savers help keep partially used produce fresh longer. Simply snap to the cut surface of peppers, onions, tomatoes, etc. to prevent food waste. They also reduced the need for disposable plastic food wrap and foil.

Sold by Amazon

The Humble Co. Humble Brush Bamboo Toothbrush

Bamboo is a sustainable resource because it grows very rapidly and is biodegradable. So it makes sense to use a bamboo toothbrush instead of a plastic toothbrush, which takes thousands of years to disassemble. In addition, the company donates money to oral care charities for each brush sold.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Naturezway bamboo bass tissue

Bamboo toilet paper is a more sustainable alternative to toilet paper made from wood pulp. In fact, it’s softer and stronger than many paper-based toilet papers, so you don’t have to sacrifice comfort.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

Better Life Natural All-Purpose Cleaner

Using natural cleaners is not only good for you and your home, but also for the environment. This is because harsh cleaners enter waterways as they flush drains, damaging rivers and marine flora and fauna. This cleaner is free of dyes, fragrances, fillates, ethoxylates, and more harsh substances, is vegan, and has not been tested on animals.

Sold by Amazon

DII Swedish cloth

These towels are a reusable alternative to paper towels that reduce waste. In addition, they are made from a blend of cellulose and cotton, rather than synthetic microfibers that can drop the microplastic when you wash it.

Sold by Amazon

S’well Teakwood Drinkwear Collection

This trio of insulated containers can be used for both food and drink, keeping cold food and drink cool and hot food and drink warm. Putting these eco-friendly household products in the kitchen cupboard reduces the need to buy disposable containers and bottled water.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Essic shampoo bar

By using a shampoo bar instead of a shampoo bottle, you can reduce the number of plastic packages. Each bar is equivalent to 3 bottles of shampoo, so think about all the plastics you can save by switching.

Sold by Amazon

SipWell Extra Long Stainless Steel Straw

If you want to use disposable plastic straws at home, you can reduce plastic waste by switching to stainless steel reusable straws. This set of four straws comes with a handy cleaning brush to keep you fresh.

Sold by Amazon

PILOT B2P bottle to pen refillable ballpoint pen

You may not consider pens when considering waste reduction, but you can make a difference by switching to a more environmentally friendly alternative. Not only are these pens made from recycled bottles, they can also be refilled so you don’t have to keep buying them.

Sold by Amazon

