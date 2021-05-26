Google is not ready to turn search into conversation





According to Google, the future of search is at least conversation.

It’s been a long-standing marketing promotion for the company and was the centerpiece of last week’s I / O developer conference. So the company wants to demonstrate two groundbreaking AI systems, LaMDA and MUM, and one day integrate them into all their products. To show off its potential, Google had LaMDA speak as a dwarf planet Pluto, answering questions from the New Horizons spacecraft about the celestial environment and its flyby.

Google’s dream is to talk and the machine answers

When this technology is adopted, users will be able to talk to Google. Use natural language to get information from personal archives such as the web, messages, calendar appointments, and photos.

This is more than just Google’s marketing. Obviously, the company has been wondering what the major shift to core products is for years. A recent research treatise entitled Rethinking Search by a Google engineer quartet asks this very question. Is it time to replace the traditional search engine that ranks and informs web pages with an AI language model that provides these answers directly instead?

I have two questions to ask here. First of all, can it be done? After years of slow but clear progress, is the computer really ready to understand all the nuances of human speech? And second, should it be done? What happens to Google if the company leaves behind classic search? Properly, neither question has an easy answer.

There is no doubt that Google has long driven the vision of voice-driven search. We debuted Google Voice Search in 2011 and upgraded to Google Now in 2012. I launched an assistant in 2016. Since then, numerous I / Os have brought voice-driven ambient computing to the fore, often demonstrating seamless home life tuned by Google.

Despite obvious advances, Id argues that the actual usefulness of this technology far falls short of the demo. For example, see the introduction of Google Home in 2016. With this device, Google promises that users will have instant control over things outside the home, such as booking a car, ordering a supper, or sending flowers to their mom. Some of these are currently technically feasible, but I don’t think they are common. Speech has not proven to be the flexible and perfect interface of our dreams.

Of course, each person has different experience, but I found that my voice is used only for very limited work. You can dictate emails on your computer, set a timer on your phone, and play music on your smart speaker. None of these make up a conversation. They are simple commands, and experience has shown that words fail when trying to do more complex things. This can be due to improper sound (Siri is terrible at that score), but it often makes more sense to tap or type a query on the screen.

This year’s I / O demo reminded me of the hype surrounding self-driving cars. This is a technology that has never been able to make its biggest claim (remember Elon Musk promises that self-driving cars will travel across countries. 2018? It hasn’t happened yet. ). There are amazing similarities between the areas of autonomous driving and voice technology. Both have seen significant improvements in recent years with the advent of new machine learning technologies that combine a wealth of data with inexpensive computations. But both suffer from real-world complexity.

For self-driving cars, we have created a vehicle that will not work reliably except in controlled settings. Self-driving cars are suitable on sunny days, where road markings are clear, and on wide roads. But it’s clear that it’s far from completely autonomous, leading them to the real world with sleet, snow, and unpredictable drivers with no signs.

Due to the richness and flexibility of language, language is one of the greatest tools for humankind and one of the greatest challenges of computer science.

It’s not difficult to see the similarity with the voice. This technology can handle simple, direct commands that require a small number of verb and noun recognition (playing music, checking the weather, etc.) and some basic follow-up, but these systems Dive deep into the water of conversation and they flutter. As Google CEO Sundar Pichai commented in last week’s I / O, the language is endlessly complex. Use it to tell stories, make jokes, and share ideas. […] Due to the richness and flexibility of language, language is one of the greatest tools for humankind and one of the greatest challenges of computer science.

But now there’s a reason to think things are different (for speech anyway). As Google pointed out in I / O, we had great success with a new machine learning architecture called Transformers, the model behind the world’s most powerful natural language processing (NLP) systems such as OpenAIGPT-3 and Google BERT. .. (If you’re looking for a clear explanation of the underlying technology and why language parsing is so good, I highly recommend this blog post by Google engineer Dale Markowitz.)

With the advent of Transformers, a truly incredible and truly awe-inspiring flowering of AI language features has emerged. As demonstrated by GPT-3, AI has always been able to generate seemingly endless types of text, from poetry to theater, creative fiction to code, with incredible ingenuity and enthusiasm. It also provides state-of-the-art results in a variety of voice and language tests, and what’s even better is the system’s extensibility. In other words, the more computing power you put in, the more reliable improvements you will get. The dominance of this paradigm, sometimes known as a bitter lesson in AI, is very good news for companies like Google. After all, they have a lot of computing, which means there are many ways to improve these systems.

Google turned this excitement towards I / O. During the LaMDA demonstration, especially trained in conversational dialogue, the AI ​​model pretended to be Pluto first, then a paper plane, and answered questions with imagination, fluency, and (almost) factual accuracy. Have you ever had a visitor? The user asked LaMDA-as-Pluto. AI responded: Yes, I had some. Most notable was the spaceship New Horizons that visited me.

The MUM demo, a multimodal model that understands not only text but also images and videos, also focused on conversation. When the model was asked: I hiked the mountains. I want to hike Adams and Imayama. What should I do with Mt. Fuji next fall? It was wise enough to know that the questioner was not only trying to compare the mountains, but that the preparation meant finding the right gear and associated terrain training. If this kind of subtlety could move to commercial products, and it’s obviously a huge skyscraper size, it would be a real step forward in voice computing.

But that brings us to the next big question: if Google can turn speech into conversation, should it be? I’m not going to pretend to have a definitive answer to this, but if Google goes this way, it’s not hard to see the big problems first.

First is the technical issue. The biggest problem is that Google (or any other company) can’t reliably validate the answers generated by the kind of language AI that companies are currently demonstrating. There is no way to know exactly what these types of models have learned or what the source of the answers they provide is. Their training data usually consists of a significant portion of the Internet, and as you can imagine, this includes both reliable data and misinformation about garbage. Any response they give can be pulled from anywhere online. This can also lead to output that reflects sexist, racist, and prejudiced concepts embedded in some of their training data. And these are criticisms that Google itself doesn’t seem to want to consider at first glance.

Similarly, these systems have a wide range of features and can talk on a wide range of topics, but ultimately become less knowledgeable. As Google researchers write in their treatise, Rethinking Search, these systems learn assertions like the blue sky, but not relevance or causality. This means that they can easily generate bad information based on their own misconceptions about how the world works.

Kevin Lacker, a programmer and former Google search quality engineer, explained this kind of error in GPT-3 in this informative blog post and annoyed the program with common-minded questions such as “Which is heavier, toaster or pencil?” I explained how to make it. (According to GPT-3: Pencil) And how many eyes do my feet have? (A: Your feet have two eyes).

AI language model doesn’t really understand the world

To quote Google engineers again from Rethinking Search, these systems do not truly understand the world, are prone to hallucinations, and cannot justify their speech by referring to the support documentation of a trained corpus.

These issues are amplified by the kind of interface that Google envisions. While it is possible to overcome issues such as sourcing (for example, you can train your model and provide citations), Google delivers all answers from Cathedra as if Google were speaking itself. I imagine it will be done. This potentially creates a trust burden that does not exist in today’s search engines. There, it is up to the user to evaluate the reliability of each source and the context of the information in which they are displayed.

The pitfall of removing this context is evident in Google’s featured snippets and knowledge panel cards that Google displays at the top of Google.com’s search results page in response to certain queries. These panels emphasize the answer as if it were credible, but the problem is often not. This is what former search engine blogger (now a Google employee) Danny Sullivan called one true answer question.

These snippets became a hot topic when users discovered particularly terrible errors. One example of 2017 was asking Google if Obama was planning martial law. And I received the answer (quoted from the conspiracy news site). Of course he is (even if he was, it didn’t happen).

In this year’s LaMDA and MUM I / O demo, Google still seems to be leaning towards this one true answer format. When you ask, the machine will answer. In the MUM demo, Google said users will also be given pointers to dig deeper into the topic, but it’s clear that the interface the company dreams of interacts directly with Google itself.

This certainly works for some queries. For a simple request that is the equivalent of asking Siri to set a timer on my phone (for example, when Madonna was born, when she sang a lucky star, etc.). But I think it’s not enough for the complex issues that Google demonstrated in I / O with MUM. Tasks such as vacation planning, investigating medical problems, buying high-value items, searching for DIY advice, and digging into your favorite hobbies all require personal judgment, not computer summarization.

Google wants to provide one true answer, which could eventually hurt it

So the question is, can Google resist the temptation to provide one true answer? Tech watchers have been aware for some time that corporate search products have become Google-centric over time. The company is increasingly filling its results under both external (pointing to third-party companies) and internal (directing users to Google services) ads. I think discussions with Google’s paradigm fit this trend. The underlying motivation is the same. Perhaps because we believe Google is in the best position to do so, it’s time to remove the intermediary and serve the user directly.

In a sense, this is a fulfillment of Google’s corporate mission to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world. However, this approach can also undermine what makes a company’s product so successful in the first place. Google doesn’t help because it tells you what you need to know, it helps because it helps you find this information for yourself. Google is an index, not an encyclopedia, and you shouldn’t sacrifice searching for results.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos