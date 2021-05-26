7 Questions to Ask Before Moving Your Startup to Florida – TechCrunch





Or an emerging technology hub

Lakshmi Shenoy Contributor

Lakshmi Shenoy is the CEO of Embarc Collective, Tampa’s non-profit innovation hub for building bold, scalable and prosperous companies. Currently, Embarc Collective supports nearly 100 tech startups in Florida.

If anyone you know seems to have recently moved to Florida, there is evidence to support it. According to recent LinkedIn data published on Axios, the metropolitan areas of Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and Miami-Fort Lauderdale are among the top 10 cities in the United States where immigrants are seen.

When I moved from Chicago to Tampa in early 2018, I realized I was in a city that was contrary to the stereotypes I heard about the state. Since then, I’ve come to understand the benefits of building an organization in Florida, and Im often asks how to make a phone call.

Here are some FAQs I’ve come across to help you weigh the benefits of moving your startup to Florida. Also, if Sunshine State isn’t on your startup candidate list, don’t hesitate to apply these answers to another destination.

1. What does your company need?

There may be personal reasons for wanting to move to a new state, but it’s a good idea to plan your company’s needs to think through this decision.

Does the move bring you closer to a great pool of talent? Looking for headquarters near a particular critical resource or type of infrastructure? Need to be local to your target customer base or community?

Florida, for example, is a great place for companies that are in a position to benefit from the presence of retired military personnel and the proliferation of military bases, creating a strong market for certain types of innovation, including cybersecurity and aviation.

If you’re a startup leader looking to land in a location with a strong and welcoming network, take the time to contact your local community leader or other founders like you.

Whatever you need to drive your company’s growth, listing your company’s requirements is to compare your needs with what your potential destination must provide. Makes it easier.

2. Which community do you want to join?

If you can’t find the tech community you’re looking for at your current location, pause to clarify the quality you’re looking for. With this in mind, you can start establishing the kind of local connection you want to grow before making a big move.

I moved to Florida and joined the diverse technical communities of Tampa and Miami. I tested the body of water before diving and found that I was heading to the right place. As a relatively newcomer, I found the Florida landscape to be more beautiful. It’s more open and accessible than other more established startup hubs, but don’t believe my words.

If you’re a startup leader looking to land in a location with a strong and welcoming network, take the time to contact your local community leader or other founders like you. Whether that means sending a tweet to the mayor of Miami or connecting to a local startup hub, these interactions will give you a good sense of local culture.

With so many people migrating to Florida, we’ve put together a database of recent transplants to make it even easier to connect new residents to the existing tech community.

3. What are the potential benefits of moving your company to Florida?

When you think about what took me to Florida and why other entrepreneurs are doing this, three big things come to mind.

