Hot Tab Stream: What is this new category on Twitch?





RayRachel is one of Twitch’s ever-growing number of hot tab streamers.

Ray Rachel

Amazon’s livestreaming platform, Twitch, is a service primarily aimed at allowing viewers to watch video games play. But in recent months, Twitch has become more famous for live streams featuring people in bikinis on hot tabs.

Sounds strange, but it has become a thing. The hot tub stream is becoming more popular as people (mainly women) spend hours talking to viewers while wearing bikinis in inflatable hot tubs. It also became a controversial topic within the Twitch community, and on Friday the company decided to create a new pool, hot tub, and beach category dedicated to these streamers.

This is a bold move by Twitch, with strict policies regarding clothing that is perceived as sexual. In a sense, it’s a move that recognizes and justifies hot tab streamers.

Doron Nir, co-founder of StreamElements, a provider of livestreaming tools and services, said the new Twitch category is important in several ways.

“Beach, pool and hot tub streams have gained some level of notoriety, so instead of banning the show altogether, it offers its own space. [Twitch is] We’ve heard from quite a few users who have adopted this content, “Neil said. “Given the willingness to support content that goes far beyond the platform’s previous game parameters, it shows more diversity in the future.”

So what is the flow of hot tubs and why are they so controversial? We have the answer for you.

Hot tab stream? what’s that?

That’s when you stream on Twitch while a person is in a hot tub. Most are bikini women sitting in a personal hot tub inflated while chatting with the viewer, but some men are also participating in the trend (and some wear bikinis).

Why did Twitch create a hot tab category?

Like many changes in technology, it comes down to money.

Over the last few months, there has been growing awareness that the number of hot tub streams has increased. This is called “hot tab meta” in the community, and the idea is that attractive women can wear bikinis, inflate and sit on hot tabs to win more viewers and donations.

Community issues with hot tab meta are related to advertising. Until last week, most hot tub flows were just in the chat category. Some non-hot tub streamers were concerned that brands could withdraw advertising costs from Just Chat and prevent them from being associated with the live stream of women in light clothing. This can affect the revenue of all hosts in that category.

Twitch was aware of the concerns and decided to create another category.

“Today’s brands can target or avoid certain categories of content and flag channels that don’t meet the criteria,” Twitch said on Friday. “It’s important to be able to make choices when deciding what kind of content viewers offer, and we believe that brands have the right to decide where in the service their ads will appear.”

The most watched streamer in the pool, hot tub and beach categories at the weekend launch.

StreamElements / Rainmaker.gg Does this violate the Twitch guidelines?

not anymore. Twitch is constantly updating its content policy. In 2016, the platform officially announced that streamers did not need to stream game content, allowing hosts to just sit and talk to viewers. Today, the Just Chatting category is one of Twitch’s most popular categories, with hundreds of thousands of people watching other people’s conversations.

There is also controversy over certain outfits. Bikinis are OK under Twitch’s nude and clothing policy as long as they cover the genitals and nipples. Streamers also cannot wear light clothing and cannot focus the camera on body parts.

“There are guidelines for content that implies sexuality, but being perceived as sexy by others does not violate our rules,” Twitch said in a Friday statement. “Twitch recognizes the appeal of women and does not enforce them against women or anyone who participates in our services.”

Why does someone have a hot tub flow?

We don’t know the motives of everyone, but with Twitch you can find your own way to connect with the community. Some of the most popular Twitch streamers connect by playing games for hours a day for viewer entertainment, while fully dressed. Others simply live their lives, such as streaming around the city in the IRL category, lifting weights in the Health & Fitness category, and practicing the piano in the Music category.

There is a traditional reason that by wearing a bikini during the stream, women can get more viewers and, by extension, more donations. In the case of Twitch streamers Ray Rachel and Intraventus, they said in an interview that their reasoning is simple: their back hurts.

“My first hot tub flow was actually last year,” Intraventus said. “I have a back problem, hey, this hot tab might help a bit, and what if I just stream from the hot tab?”

Rachel, whose stream consists of body painting and can take hours, also felt pain in her back after many sessions.

“So for me, relaxing and taking a little downtime when there was really no downtime was an intermediate way of painting,” she said.

For them, these streams are an opportunity to relax with the viewer and create more community, rather than letting men color their bodies.

One of the most popular streams when the new category was released was Geralt of the The Witcher series while taking a bath.

Who has a problem with CD Projekt Red Hot Tab Streamer?

Aversion to hot tab streamers comes from all directions. As mentioned earlier, other Twitch hosts are having problems because of concerns that businesses may not want to spend advertising revenue on some of the platforms that promote women in bikinis.

Other female streamers have also expressed concern about the undesired social pressure from viewers to stream hot tubs.

Many argue that Twitch’s sexually suggestive content doesn’t hurt anyone

In addition to female streamers who are harassing people who come only for fans and hot tub streams, there is also the problem that female streamers are grouped together as a brand risk pic.twitter.com/3vDXsMY7xO

AnnieFuchsia (@anniefuchsia) April 28, 2021

And of course, I’m having trouble with hottabstream because the host tends to be female and women are often victims of harassment on the platform, or because users want to stream without video games. There is a crowd of users who are contrary to the “spirit” of Twitch, which was originally designed for livestreaming video games.

Flix “xQc” Lengyel, one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, tweeted a few tough words about the hot tub meta last month.

“To be honest, this hot tub meta is the most pathetic I’ve ever seen on Twitch,” he tweeted. “What a sad reality. Please take this trash out of the front page.”

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, the meta of this hot tub is the most pathetic we’ve ever seen with a twist. What a sad reality.Please take this trash out of the front page

xQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

Both Ray Rachel and Intraventus have dealt with the percentage of harassers on Twitch since day one of streaming. Twitch, which categorizes pools, hot tubs, and beaches, can help mitigate harassment from users who still have problems with hot tub streamers. or not.

“I think it’s a great idea, but it’s easy to target harassment,” Rachel said. “If they [Twitch] We want to maintain our own category, so we need to monitor it more closely. ”







