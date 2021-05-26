Arms Cortex X2-based CPU is 30% faster and more efficient





Three new CPU design speeds and feeds.

Putting it all together, you get these numbers for the entire CPU cluster.

arm

The small Cortex A510 core is a brand new design, close to the 2017 flagship core.

arm

So is this an M1 fighter? A large laptop CPU is planned for Arm.

arm

Arm announced a next-generation CPU design that will probably hit the market in early 2022. The all-new core, new architecture, and 32-bit deprecation prove that the new design is one of Arm’s largest releases. time. ARM doesn’t seem to publish a post with this information, but you can’t ask for a better source than Anandtech’s info page.

Arm CPU designs include three sizes of cores: “small,” “large,” and “performance,” all of which serve different workloads at different power levels. This year’s “Performance” X1 core follow-up is Cortex X2, the big core is Cortex A710, and ARM will introduce a new “small” core for high efficiency workloads for the first time in four years. Cortex A510. The device will eventually remove the smaller Cortex A55 core introduced in 2017.

Of course, everything is fast. ARM promises 16% faster X2 cores, 10% faster and 30% more efficient “big” cores, and 35% faster and 20% more efficient “little” cores compared to current generation X1-based chips. doing. Machine learning performance is improved 2-3 times in all core designs. Combining all these numbers, ARM shows a CPU cluster with a typical phone layout (1 Cortex X2, 3 A710s, and 4 A510s). It should improve peak performance by 30% and effectiveness by 30%.

Both the Cortex X1 and A710 are based on previous designs dating back to the 2018 Cortex A76 core, while the smaller Cortex A510 is a brand new design. According to ARM, this small core is right next to the Cortex A73, the “big” CPU core for 2017’s flagship smartphones. All three CPU designs use the new Armv9 architecture, which includes several security enhancements such as the containerized “confidential computing architecture”.

Arm’s new CPU continues to move towards the death of 32-bit. Google plays that role on the Android side of things. Starting in August 2019, Google requires all app developers to ship 64-bit versions of their apps on the 32-bit version of Google Playalongside. In August 2021, the Play Store will stop offering 32-bit apps on mobile phones and tablets. Regarding Arm’s new CPU design, two of the three cores do not support 32-bit code. Only the medium-sized Cortex A710 core can execute 32-bit code, so if you find a 32-bit app and try to run it on any of these new X2-based phones, you can only use the medium-sized one. core. This is the last year of backward compatibility. The Arm flagship will all switch to 64-bit in 2023.

Everyone wants to know if ARM’s CPU design department will try to answer Apple’s M1 chip. It is working on a laptop form factor for which Arm had not previously designed a class of chips. The arm highlights the potential of the M1’s competitors. It’s not a combination of small chips, but a chip design with eight Cortex X2 CPUs. Arm promises a 40% improvement in “peak single-threaded performance compared to mainstream laptop silicon in 2020” with this design, but will anyone actually build it?

Arm only designs the CPU core, and the company does not announce or ship the actual product to the end user. To do this, you need to go through mobile SoC manufacturers such as Qualcomm, Samsung and MediaTek. These manufacturers will need to ship Cortex X2-based products in early 2022. All of this information needs to be filtered by the customizations and actual implementations that these companies make. , This may differ from Arm’s estimate. Qualcomm is one of the largest distributors of Arm CPU designs, but after this round of chips Qualcomm will probably start using its own design. The company has acquired chip design firm Nuviaand and announced plans to ship internally designed laptop chips in late 2022.

List image by Arm

