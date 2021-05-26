Jaguar Land Rover, Google Partner for Tracking Dublin Air Quality





The latest work from Googles Project Air View is equipped with Jaguar’s new electric I-PACE with Google Street View technology and mobile air sensors to monitor street-level air quality in Dublin next year.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has partnered with Google to integrate Jaguar I-PACE with air quality measurement sensors and street view mapping technology as part of a collaboration with the Dublin City Council for the Smart Dublin Program.

The partnership, which is part of Google’s Global Project Air View launched in 2018, makes I-PACE the first all-electric Google Street View vehicle. For the next 12 months, they will be used to measure and record air quality per street in Dublin, including nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and particulates (PM2.5). It also helps you update Google Maps.

Offering zero tailpipe emissions, the Jaguar I-PACE is equipped with a dedicated mobile air sensor developed by Aclima, and Google research partners analyze the data to map street-level air pollution. Create.

Partnerships come when Jaguar Land Rover defines future strategies. Sustainable reimagination of modern luxury, unique customer experience, positive social impact and commitment to become a net zero carbon business by 2039. To realize this vision, JLR is an industry leader in increasing sustainability, reducing emissions and sharing next-generation technology, data and software development best practices.

Elena Allen, Jaguar Land Rover’s Business Development Project Manager, said the integration of Google Streetview technology with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE is the perfect solution for measuring air quality. We are happy to support this project as it is in line with our own journey to achieve net zero carbon by 2039, putting electricity first. Such partnerships are one way to reach sustainability goals and have a positive impact. society.

In October 2019, Google launched new hyper-local street-level air quality insights on the Environmental Insights Explorer (EIE), starting in Copenhagen and London. This is part of a new section called EIE Labs, which pilots climate change-focused datasets as key indicators for prioritizing and tracking climate change behavior. .. Using data from Google Street View vehicles that measure air quality at the street level, Google has partnered with the City of Copenhagen and Utrecht University to create a new air quality map for Copenhagen. Preliminary maps show block-by-block concentrations of black carbon and ultrafine particle contamination that Copenhagen is already using to work with architects and designers to rethink future cities.

EIE has since partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) to carry out similar projects in Amsterdam, Houston and Salt Lake City. Auckland and other California cities use EDF and Aclima.

Google is now bringing this technology to Dublin as part of its Smart Dublin program, providing insights into hyperlocal air quality data to help the Irish capital gain additional knowledge and take action to improve the city’s climate and health. I am producing. This is the next step in Dublin’s partnership with Google’s EIE, which will inform the Smart Transit program with the goal of reducing emissions and increasing the use of cleaner transportation.

Google and the Dublin City Council have found that access to this data not only helps scientists, researchers and policy makers study air quality, but is also small but informed for people to improve air quality. We hope to encourage you to make daily changes.

Paddy Flynn, Google’s Vice President of Geo Operations, said: Air quality is a serious concern, especially for cities. However, there are gaps when it comes to localized data and insights that are available to both decision makers and citizens. As part of this project, we used technology to capture and access this important data to work with the Dublin City Council to drive solution planning.

Published May 26, 2021 2:00 pm EDT / 11:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm CEST

Sustainable brand staff

